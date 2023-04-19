ROK INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Officers of Rockwell Automation, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Rockwell Automation, Inc. ("Rockwell" or the "Company") (NYSE: ROK) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

Before market opened on May 3, 2022, Rockwell announced results for the second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022, including Fiscal 2022 second quarter net income was $53.9 million or $0.46 per share, compared to $415 million or $3.54 per share in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Rockwell also announced that it was reducing its fiscal year 2022 outlook, such that fiscal 2022 guidance concerning reported sales growth percentage was lowered from a range of 16% to 19%, down to a range of 11% to 15%. Rockwell attributed the guidance reduction to supply chain restraints.

Following this news, Rockwell' stock price fell more than 14% to close at $213.74 per share on May 3, 2022. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/rockwell-automation-inc-information-request-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

