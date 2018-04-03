ROK Mobile Launches Customer-Focused Online Strategy

At the ROK Mobile web site, customers will find wireless plans that go far beyond unlimited talk, unlimited text and great data packages. All plans include free international calls, family telemedicine services, a pharmacy savings plan and ROK Rewards discounts at more than a half-million restaurants and retailers. ROK Mobile's plans deliver unrivaled value by bundling typical cellular plans with a package of services that help to keep family's safe, happy and healthy.

Wi-Fi Only Plans: $10 per month

per month $40 Value

Value 4 GB of data: $40 per month

per month $70 Value

Value 8 GB of data: $60 per month

per month $90 Value

"We have spent many years learning from customers, who really live in a wireless world with lots of demands on their hard-earned money," said John Janes, ROK Mobile CEO. "ROK Mobile is the only wireless company that will help customers use their monthly wireless plan to improve their lives in very tangible and important ways."

Real Value: Connecting Wireless Plans with Life Services

The ROK Mobile web site has been redesigned so customers can easily learn about the plans, then quickly select the best option for them. With ROK Mobile's "Bring Your Own Phone" plans, consumers can easily transfer their service to ROK Mobile and get access to the country's largest 4G LTE GSM Network. Wi-Fi only customers can select a Wi-Fi only plan and get a dedicated local phone number that connects them to the world with unlimited international calling to 60 countries and unlimited texting to the U.S. and Canada. All ROK Mobile online customers gain access to the following services with their monthly plans:

Family Telemedicine services

Speak to a board-certified doctor 24/7/365 with Family Telemedicine services.



Available online from any location for a diagnosis and personalized treatment plan, including prescriptions for common medications when necessary.

Pharmacy Savings

Save on prescriptions for the entire household with Pharmacy savings.



Up to 75 percent savings on name-brand and generic prescriptions at popular pharmacies like Walgreens, Rite Aid, CVS and many more.

ROK Rewards

Get discounts and deals with ROK Rewards.



Digital coupons valued at $100 per month for use at more than 500,000 well-known national retail outlets and popular restaurants.

"We are determined to be the wireless bridge to better lives for our customers," said ROK Mobile Chairman and Co-Founder Jonathan Kendrick. "We are only too happy to provide wireless customers instant access to a doctor through our plans, save them money on prescription medications, and help them reduce the cost of everyday expenses or a night out. Since we can include all that in the cost of our great wireless plans, we hope to remain the fastest growing mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) in the U.S. for some time to come."

"The mobile world continues to evolve with providers offering new features, plans, services and business models," said Jeff Kagan, wireless analyst and telecom industry analyst. "Change is happening on all fronts in wireless. ROK Mobile is pushing boundaries and thinking in new ways. They want to help one slice of the wireless pie create a new and different marketplace dynamic."

About ROK Mobile

ROK Mobile was founded by seasoned business innovators John Paul DeJoria (John Paul Mitchell Systems, Patrón Tequila) and Jonathan Kendrick (British entrepreneur) as a lifestyle wireless company delivering value-added social services with wireless plans. ROK Mobile believes consumers should expect more from a carrier, and its plans go beyond standard connectivity services of talk, text, and data to include international calling, insurance, and other value-added services. For more information visit www.rokmobile.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter. For video b-roll go to http://rokmobile.news/howtomyrokapp/

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rok-mobile-launches-customer-focused-online-strategy-300623202.html

SOURCE ROK Mobile

Related Links

http://www.rokmobile.com

