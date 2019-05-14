ROKA Eyewear Drops Early Release Of New Iconic "Oslo" And "Barton" Designs For Summer

"Over three years ago, we set out to build incredibly functional, premium eyewear that didn't look technical," says ROKA CEO and Co-founder Rob Canales. "The Modern Classics Collection has been a game-changer for the market, because it brings true sport performance to a lifestyle aesthetic, providing all-day wearability. We're excited to launch Oslo and Barton, which feature our new, patented interchangeable nose pad system and continue to push the limits of how technologically advanced an everyday pair of sunglasses can be."

The new Oslo offers a fashion-forward look in a classic, round frame and utilizes the same performance features ROKA uses in its sports performance eyewear. Weighing 19 grams, the Oslo is significantly lighter than any other similar style on the market, providing all day comfort. The Oslo is packed with all of ROKA's most advanced technology, including the patented GEKO™ retention system on the nose pads and temples, a new patented interchangeable nose pad system for optimal fit and adjustable titanium core wires that bend to provide a truly custom fit. The Oslo also features ROKA's proprietary C3™ Grilamid optics which come standard with anti-scratch, hydrophobic, oleophobic, anti-fog and anti-reflective coatings for maximum durability and performance. Named after Norway's capital city, the Oslo is every bit as on-trend as the design hub it's named after.

Borrowing its name from the iconic Barton Springs Pool in ROKA's hometown of Austin, the new Barton adds a classically styled, yet refined, rectangular-lens option to the Modern Classics Collection. The Barton tips the scales at 24 grams and also offers ROKA's proprietary GEKO™ fit system on the nose pads and temples to ensure they'll never fall off your face while running, cycling, hiking or dashing around town. The Barton also features ROKA's new, patented interchangeable nose pad system and ROKA's proprietary C3™ Grilamid lenses. Like the city of Austin itself, the Barton is modern with a little edge, and it's perfect for an active lifestyle.

Barton starts at just $95, with Oslo starting at $140. Both are available worldwide at www.roka.com.

ROKA is an independent eyewear and equipment brand from Austin, Texas. Designed by athletes, for athletes, ROKA's award-winning and patented technology has been proven and represented at the top of the podium in the world's toughest endurance sporting events, including the Olympics, the Tour de France and the IRONMAN World Championship.

