ROKA Partners with CrossFit Games for eyewear and swimwear, signs Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr

Giveaway promises a chance to work out with Toomey-Orr

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ROKA , the renowned performance design brand that creates and manufactures eyewear and technical apparel for lifestyle and competitive athletes, has signed a contract to become an official sponsor of the 2024 CrossFit Games. This partnership with CrossFit will showcase ROKA's commitment to promoting excellence, performance, and style in the global fitness community.

"We started ROKA to empower athletes to reach their full potential. Partnering with the CrossFit Games aligns perfectly with that mission," says Rob Canales, Co-Founder and CEO of ROKA. "This year, we're excited to expand our impact in the fitness community and provide CrossFit athletes with the best performance eyewear and swimwear for training and competition."

"I'm thrilled to announce ROKA as the official eyewear and swimwear partner of the 2024 CrossFit Games," said Don Faul, CEO of CrossFit. "Built by athletes, for athletes, ROKA is the perfect fit for the CrossFit community. We're incredibly excited to welcome them as a partner for the 2024 season!"

As ROKA builds on its investment in the CrossFit community, the brand is also thrilled to welcome Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr, a six-time CrossFit Games winner and Olympic weightlifter, to its esteemed athlete roster.

From Queensland, Australia, Toomey-Orr is the most dominant CrossFit athlete of all time with six consecutive Fittest Woman On Earth titles. During the same period, she also competed in the 2016 Summer Olympics as a weightlifter, won gold in the 2018 Commonwealth Games for Olympic Weightlifting, and qualified Australia for the 2022 Winter Olympics as part of a 2-man Bobsleigh team. In 2023, Toomey-Orr gave birth to a baby girl in May and then took 2nd place at the Rogue Invitational in October.

"I have been wearing ROKA sunnies for years through my training and competition. Not only do they look good and have great styles but they are light and feel secure on my head when performing all the activities I do on a daily basis. I am so excited to finally be joining the ROKA team."

Known for her exceptional athleticism, perseverance, and dedication, Toomey-Orr perfectly embodies the spirit of ROKA's brand. Athletes and fitness enthusiasts around the world can look forward to seeing Toomey-Orr sporting ROKA sunglasses and wetsuits during the upcoming CrossFit Games. To celebrate the addition of Toomey-Orr to their athlete roster, ROKA is providing the opportunity to win a workout CrossFit legend, Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr, plus 1 of 100 pairs of sunglasses per week during the CrossFit Open. For more information on how to win, ROKA's sponsorship of the 2024 CrossFit Games, or performance eyewear and swimwear, please visit www.roka.com/crossfit-tia-contest .

About ROKA

ROKA is on a mission to unlock human potential. Founded in 2013 in Austin, Texas, ROKA's award-winning performance eyewear, wetsuits, and other performance gear have led athletes to dozens of world titles, including three Olympic gold medals, more than 30 World Championship titles, multiple Tour de France stage and overall team wins, and hundreds of other podium finishes. ROKA works with the world's leading scientists, athletes and organizations to push the boundaries of performance design, bringing those innovations to all who move. ROKA products are available worldwide at roka.com and through select retailers. Follow ROKA on Instagram and Facebook.

