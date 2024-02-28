ROKA Partners with CrossFit Games for eyewear and swimwear, signs Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr

News provided by

ROKA

28 Feb, 2024, 11:00 ET

Giveaway promises a chance to work out with Toomey-Orr 

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ROKA, the renowned performance design brand that creates and manufactures eyewear and technical apparel for lifestyle and competitive athletes, has signed a contract to become an official sponsor of the 2024 CrossFit Games. This partnership with CrossFit will showcase ROKA's commitment to promoting excellence, performance, and style in the global fitness community.

Continue Reading
Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr
Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr

"We started ROKA to empower athletes to reach their full potential. Partnering with the CrossFit Games aligns perfectly with that mission," says Rob Canales, Co-Founder and CEO of ROKA. "This year, we're excited to expand our impact in the fitness community and provide CrossFit athletes with the best performance eyewear and swimwear for training and competition."

"I'm thrilled to announce ROKA as the official eyewear and swimwear partner of the 2024 CrossFit Games," said Don Faul, CEO of CrossFit. "Built by athletes, for athletes, ROKA is the perfect fit for the CrossFit community. We're incredibly excited to welcome them as a partner for the 2024 season!"

As ROKA builds on its investment in the CrossFit community, the brand is also thrilled to welcome Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr, a six-time CrossFit Games winner and Olympic weightlifter, to its esteemed athlete roster.

From Queensland, Australia, Toomey-Orr is the most dominant CrossFit athlete of all time with six consecutive Fittest Woman On Earth titles. During the same period, she also competed in the 2016 Summer Olympics as a weightlifter, won gold in the 2018 Commonwealth Games for Olympic Weightlifting, and qualified Australia for the 2022 Winter Olympics as part of a 2-man Bobsleigh team. In 2023, Toomey-Orr gave birth to a baby girl in May and then took 2nd place at the Rogue Invitational in October.

"I have been wearing ROKA sunnies for years through my training and competition. Not only do they look good and have great styles but they are light and feel secure on my head when performing all the activities I do on a daily basis. I am so excited to finally be joining the ROKA team."

Known for her exceptional athleticism, perseverance, and dedication, Toomey-Orr perfectly embodies the spirit of ROKA's brand. Athletes and fitness enthusiasts around the world can look forward to seeing Toomey-Orr sporting ROKA sunglasses and wetsuits during the upcoming CrossFit Games. To celebrate the addition of Toomey-Orr to their athlete roster, ROKA is providing the opportunity to win a workout CrossFit legend, Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr, plus 1 of 100 pairs of sunglasses per week during the CrossFit Open. For more information on how to win, ROKA's sponsorship of the 2024 CrossFit Games, or performance eyewear and swimwear, please visit www.roka.com/crossfit-tia-contest.

About ROKA
ROKA is on a mission to unlock human potential. Founded in 2013 in Austin, Texas, ROKA's award-winning performance eyewear, wetsuits, and other performance gear have led athletes to dozens of world titles, including three Olympic gold medals, more than 30 World Championship titles, multiple Tour de France stage and overall team wins, and hundreds of other podium finishes. ROKA works with the world's leading scientists, athletes and organizations to push the boundaries of performance design, bringing those innovations to all who move. ROKA products are available worldwide at roka.com and through select retailers. Follow ROKA on Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE ROKA

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.