ROKA Releases "Torino" Sunglasses

"When we entered the eyewear market two years ago, we wanted to be as innovative as possible, in terms of performance, customer experience and style," said ROKA CEO and Co-founder Rob Canales. "The Torino represents that commitment to provide the world's most competitive athletes with technology and performance in unique styles that they've never had before."

The Torino sunglasses are more than just great-looking shades. With a large field of view and premium ROKA C3™ nylon lenses, they provide market-leading vision and protection from the elements—whether riding, running or soaking in some rays on the beach. All five lens-tint options come standard with best-in-class anti-scratch, anti-fog, anti-reflective, hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings. The nylon-injected frames feature ROKA's patented GEKO™ fit and retention system and weigh in at less than an ounce, separating them from any comparable style on the market.

"Athletes want to make a statement with their performance. That includes their gear choices, and for decades they've had extremely limited options when it came to eyewear," says ROKA Chief Creative Officer and Co-founder Kurt Spenser. "It is our mission to eliminate the compromise between individual expression and world-beating performance. Torino is a bold new example of that mission with its classic, racing-inspired form factor engineered to our most demanding specifications and leveraging ROKA's patented performance design. The response from our athletes and community has been incredible."

The Torino is available in five different colors and lens tints to meet any race and style demand and starts at $160. All ROKA eyewear styles—from Advanced Performance to Ultralight Aviators to the Modern Classics collection—are available for Home Try-On. Find more information and select four styles to try at roka.com/collections/home-try-on.

About ROKA

ROKA was formed in a garage in Austin, Texas with a mission to build the world's fastest wetsuit. But the mission didn't stop there. When we see an opportunity to innovate, to challenge the status quo, to disrupt a complacent or monopolistic market, we just can't help ourselves—we go all in.

With the debut of our eyewear in late 2016, the world took notice of new solution to a centuries-old problem. Where others cut corners, we innovate. When others would quit, we double down.

Since our launch in 2013, athletes wearing ROKA have won dozens of world titles, multiple Olympic golds, Tour de France stage victories, and reached countless other finish lines once thought out of reach.

Those athletes and those challenges have been instrumental in the design and ongoing development of our patented and award-winning products.

We're ROKA. And our mission never stops.

