IRVINE, Calif., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROKFORM today introduced its RokLock™ Belt Clip with MagSafe®, the only belt clip that pairs MAGMAX™ extra-strength, MagSafe®-compatible magnets with ROKFORM's patented RokLock™ twist-lock system. Built for tradespeople, field crews, and outdoor users who need rugged, one-handed, glove-friendly access, the clip fits belts, backpacks, and bag straps up to four millimeters thick with an included spacer and is fully compatible with any ROKFORM Rugged or Crystal case.

ROKFORM launches RokLock™ Belt Clip, the first belt clip to pair MAGMAX™ extra-strength magnets with patented twist-lock reliability ROKFORM launches RokLock™ Belt Clip, the first belt clip to pair MAGMAX™ extra-strength magnets with patented twist-lock reliability

"ROKFORM has built its reputation on creating mounts and accessories designed for any ride and any environment, and our new Belt Clip brings that same secure, dependable hold to people who carry their phones on their belt or straps," said Jeff Whitten, ROKFORM CEO. "This latest product joins ROKFORM's robust ecosystem of rugged products designed to keep devices accessible and secure in any environment."

The Belt Clip is designed for daily convenience and rugged performance. It clips easily to a belt, bag, or gear, keeping a phone secure while also readily accessible at all times. A MagSafe®-compatible magnetic ring provides fast, precise alignment. Powered by MAGMAX™ extra-strength magnets, this technology provides a more robust and secure magnetic hold than MagSafe® alone. In addition to magnetic attachment, the patented RokLock™ twist-lock ensures a reliable and tight hold to the clip. An included spacer adapts the clip for thin belts and straps, ensuring compatibility across a wide range of gear.

ROKFORM's extensive lineup of cases, mounts, and accessories continues to serve active lifestyles, tradespeople, field crews, and outdoor users who demand reliable, secure solutions.

The ROKFORM Belt Clip is available at rokform.com.

About ROKFORM:

Founded in 2010, ROKFORM's small but dedicated team has bootstrapped its way to becoming a leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative consumer electronics products. It is based in Irvine, California. With nearly 20 patents, ROKFORM remains a leader in the premium active lifestyle consumer electronics niche, with innovative designs to protect and enhance the world's mobile devices. Products are designed and shipped directly from California headquarters, and customers can visit ROKFORM's showroom to experience them. Learn more at rokform.com.

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SOURCE ROKFORM