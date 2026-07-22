Complete foldable protection with six-foot drop rating, MAGMAX ™ magnetic grip, and RokLock ® twist-lock mounting

IRVINE, Calif., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROKFORM today launched its Rugged Case for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra. Built with a slim, two-piece shell design — not just a backplate — the Rugged Case delivers six-foot drop protection, full hinge coverage, and secure RokLock® mounting across both foldable models.

ROKFORM launches Rugged Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 and Z Fold8 Ultra

"Users get the full ROKFORM experience with the Rugged Case, including incredible drop protection, RokLock® mounting, and MAGMAX™ magnetic strength, all in a design built specifically around the unique needs of a foldable device," said Jeff Whitten, ROKFORM CEO.

The two-piece shell locks together to protect the outer screen, back, and spine of the Galaxy Z Fold8. In addition, the case is engineered to guard one of the most critical and vulnerable components on foldable phones — the hinge — from drops and impacts with full hinge coverage. The case exceeds military-grade drop protection standards from six feet, with a dual-layer build and reinforced corners designed to absorb real-world impact.

ROKFORM's patented RokLock® twist-lock system delivers rock-solid, wobble-free connection to ROKFORM's full ecosystem of car, bike, and motorcycle mounts. Combined with MAGMAX™ magnets, which deliver 3x more holding strength over standard MagSafe® magnets, users get an ultra-secure magnetic grip for mounting and use with other accessories.

The case is compatible with ROKFORM wireless chargers and compatible wireless charging accessories.

The Rugged Case for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 and Z Fold8 Ultra retails for $79.99 and will be available August 5, 2026 at rokform.com.

About ROKFORM:

Founded in 2010, ROKFORM's small but dedicated team has bootstrapped its way to becoming a leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative consumer electronics products. It is based in Irvine, California. With nearly 20 patents, ROKFORM remains a leader in the premium active lifestyle consumer electronics niche, with innovative designs to protect and enhance the world's mobile devices. Products are designed and shipped directly from California headquarters, and customers can visit ROKFORM's showroom to experience them. Learn more at rokform.com.

Contact:

Haley Lush

775-204-7975

[email protected]

SOURCE ROKFORM