ROKFORM Unveils Limited Edition Stars & Stripes Rugged Case

IRVINE, Calif., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROKFORM is celebrating the Fourth of July with the return of its patriotic Stars & Stripes design, now available on the best-selling Rugged Case for three of today's top phones: the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.

ROKFORM's limited-edition Stars & Stripes Rugged Case design is available now for the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.

"Our Stars & Stripes Rugged Case has become an annual tradition, and the response from our community continues to grow every year," said Jeff Whitten, CEO of ROKFORM. "The Rugged Case has long been a favorite among military members, first responders, and riders, so bringing this design to the latest iPhone and Galaxy models is our way of honoring them while delivering something every customer can take pride in carrying."

The Limited Edition Stars & Stripes Rugged Case pairs ROKFORM's flagship protection platform with bold American-inspired styling, available exclusively for the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Built with a rugged polycarbonate shell and impact-resistant TPU core, the case delivers six-sided protection across the screen, camera, and corners. It exceeds military-grade drop-test standards (MIL-STD 810G-516.6) and is engineered to survive drops up to six feet, with reinforced corners, raised camera protection, and textured side grips for a secure, confident hold.

The case is fully integrated into ROKFORM's mounting ecosystem. RokLock™, the brand's signature twist-lock system, secures the phone to ROKFORM mounts for cars, motorcycles, bikes, and more. MAGMAX™ magnets deliver a hold 2-3x stronger than standard magnetic cases while maintaining full compatibility with MagSafe® and Qi2 accessories.

The Limited Edition Stars & Stripes Rugged Case will be available in limited quantities exclusively at rokform.com.

About ROKFORM:

Founded in 2010, ROKFORM's small but dedicated team has bootstrapped its way to becoming a leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative consumer electronics products. It is based in Irvine, California. With nearly 20 patents, ROKFORM remains a leader in the premium active lifestyle consumer electronics niche, with innovative designs to protect and enhance the world's mobile devices. Products are designed and shipped directly from California headquarters, and customers can visit ROKFORM's showroom to experience them. Learn more at rokform.com.

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SOURCE ROKFORM