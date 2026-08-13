ROKFORM launches Rugged Case for Google Pixel 11 Pro XL

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROKFORM today launched its Rugged Case for the Google Pixel 11 Pro XL. Built around a dual-compound polycarbonate and TPU shell, the case delivers a six-foot drop protection, two separate mounting systems, and a slim profile engineered to protect a premium phone without the bulk that makes most rugged cases a chore to carry.

The ROKFORM Rugged Pixel 11 Pro XL Case wraps it in military-rated armor, gives you two ways to mount it, and keeps everything slim enough to actually pocket.

"Modern smartphones are incredibly sophisticated, and they're also shipping with premium price tags," said Jeff Whitten, ROKFORM CEO. "Our Rugged Case wraps the most capable phone Google has shipped in military-grade protection, unlocks an ecosystem of mounting accessories, and keeps everything slim enough to comfortably pocket."

The Rugged Case is drop-tested to military-grade standards with reinforced corners, a dual-compound polycarbonate and TPU build, and a raised camera bezel, while textured side rails add grip.

ROKFORM's patented RokLock™ twist-lock system delivers rock-solid security on car, bike, and motorcycle mounts, while MAGMAX™ N52 magnets — with up to 3x the grip of standard MagSafe® magnets — hold securely to chargers, dash mounts, and accessories without slipping. A built-in lower magnet adds even more versatility, enabling secure attachment to virtually any magnetic surface. Together, these features set ROKFORM cases apart with an unmatched combination of function, protection, and utility — all backed by an industry-leading 60-day money-back guarantee, a two-year warranty, and world-class customer service from ROKFORM's California-based team.

The Rugged Case for the Google Pixel 11 Pro XL retails for $69.99 at rokform.com.

About ROKFORM:

Founded in 2010, ROKFORM's small but dedicated team has bootstrapped its way to becoming a leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative consumer electronics products. It is based in Irvine, California. With nearly 20 patents, ROKFORM remains a leader in the premium active lifestyle consumer electronics niche, with innovative designs to protect and enhance the world's mobile devices. Products are designed and shipped directly from California headquarters, and customers can visit ROKFORM's showroom to experience them. Learn more at rokform.com.

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SOURCE ROKFORM