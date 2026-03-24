Rokid AI Glasses Style Celebrates Spring With Everyday AI Convenience and Productivity

The spring promotion highlights Rokid's lightweight AI glasses Style with ChatGPT and Gemini support, available from $259 on Amazon and Rokid Official Site

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokid today announced a spring promotional sale for its AI Glasses Style, available March 24–April 30, 2026, on both Rokid's global website and Amazon (US | Europe). The glasses, regularly priced at $299, will be marked down to $279 during the sale period. Customers can unlock an additional $20 off by applying a promotional code at checkout, bringing the final price to $259.

Customers can unlock an additional $20 off by applying a promotional code at checkout (STYLEUSPR for US Amazon, STYLEPRDE for Europe Amazon, PRStyle20 for global.rokid.com), bringing the final price to $259.

Rokid AI Glasses Style launched at CES 2026 as the company's first display-free, voice-centric AI glasses built for all-day wear. Weighing 38.5 grams, the device combines an open AI ecosystem, prescription-compatible optics, and a dual-chip architecture designed to balance performance with battery life. The glasses deliver up to 12 hours of typical use on a single charge.

A defining feature of Style is Rokid's native support for multiple large language models, allowing users to access and switch between ChatGPT, Gemini, DeepSeek, and Qwen through their smartphone. As part of Rokid's broader leadership as the first AI glasses brand to natively support multiple large language models, this multi-LLM architecture gives users the flexibility to choose the AI model that best fits their needs.

Rokid AI Glasses Style also enables voice interaction in 12 languages and real-time translation across 89 languages, with audio playback through built-in directional speakers. The device is equipped with a 12MP Sony camera for hands-free HD photo and video capture.

About Rokid

Founded in 2014, Rokid is a global pioneer in augmented reality (AR) and AI, creating human-centered smart glasses that integrate intelligence seamlessly into everyday life. The company has introduced a range of innovations across AI and AR hardware, including the first open AI ecosystem for wearables, dual-chip architecture, multilingual voice interaction, intuitive AI shortcuts, and mass-produced smart glasses with display capabilities. Rokid serves consumers, developers, and enterprises worldwide and hosts China's largest XR developer community, with over 30,000 registered developers. The company has received multiple CES Innovation Awards and five German iF Design Awards. For more information, visit global.rokid.com.

SOURCE Rokid