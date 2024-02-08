Rokid and Hainan Airlines Launch World's First AR Flight Experience

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking a significant step forward in redefining in-flight entertainment, Rokid has teamed up with Hainan Airlines to launch the world's first AR in-flight experience.

Passengers making their way from Shenzhen to Xi'an were treated to a unique surprise aboard Hainan Airlines flight HU7874 on February 7th at 10 a.m. Special glasses awaited them at their seats, offering an immersive entertainment experience by allowing users to enjoy 3D films with a 360-inch borderless screen, 1080P resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate, akin to having a private cinema at 30,000 feet.

Starting February 8th and lasting for over a month, more than 20 Hainan Airlines flights will incorporate the Rokid AR Entertainment Kits, pre-loaded with several 3D offline movies, allowing passengers to enjoy a novel form of in-flight entertainment. This initiative aims to bring joy to travelers, enhancing their journey with the latest technology.

To ensure a smooth and enjoyable viewing experience, the Rokid team conducted extensive device testing and selected five of the latest films suitable for viewing during Lunar New Year.

The Rokid AR Glasses are designed for comfort, weighing only 75g, with a battery life of up to 5 hours, allowing consumers to easily complete watching three movies at one go. Equipped with dual directional speakers, passengers can enjoy high-quality sound without disturbing others.

This partnership marks a significant advancement in transforming the traditional in-flight entertainment landscape, offering passengers an immersive journey like never before. As technology continues to reshape air travel, the future holds promises of more personalized and diverse experiences for flyers.

Looking ahead, with the continuous improvement of infrastructure such as 5G networks and cloud computing, Rokid plans to expand the application of its AR technology in flights, including real-time interactive games and virtual tours. Its goal is to make every flight an unforgettable adventure for passengers of all ages, truly ushering in the era of "smart aviation."

To learn more, visit https://global.rokid.com/.

About Rokid

Rokid, a product platform company founded in 2014, focuses on human-computer interaction technology. Currently, Rokid is working on the research and development of hardware and software products such as AR glasses and the YodaOS operating system.

Through the research of speech recognition, natural language processing, optical display, semiconductor platform, and hardware design, Rokid has developed a range of augmented reality (AR) solutions for consumer and business customers, including Rokid Max AR glasses and Rokid Station.

To date, the company's products have been sold and used in over 80 countries and regions worldwide.

