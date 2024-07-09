Rokid AR Lite Crowdfunding Exceeds $1 Million with Only 3 Days Left

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokid AR Lite has reached a significant milestone in its Kickstarter campaign, surpassing $1 million in total pledges as it enters its final countdown with just 3 days remaining. This achievement underscores the strong support and excitement surrounding Rokid's innovative approach to augmented reality technology.

Since its launch, Rokid AR Lite has captivated backers worldwide with its promise of delivering a cutting-edge AR experience in a compact and user-friendly device. Designed for seamless integration into everyday life, Rokid AR Lite empowers users with immersive digital interactions that span gaming, education, professional applications, and more.

"We are thrilled and grateful for the incredible response to Rokid AR Lite on Kickstarter," said Misa, CEO at Rokid. "Surpassing $1 million in pledges is a testament to the enthusiasm and confidence our backers have shown in our vision of making augmented reality accessible and transformative."

Key features of Rokid AR Lite include:

High-Resolution Optics: Offering clear and vivid AR visuals for an immersive experience.

Comfortable Design: Lightweight and ergonomic for extended wearability.

Intuitive Controls: Gesture and voice commands for seamless interaction.

Open Platform: Supporting developers to create diverse applications and experiences.

With only 3 days left, backers are encouraged to join the Rokid AR Lite community on Kickstarter and secure exclusive rewards before the campaign concludes. Visit the Kickstarter page to pledge your support and be part of the future of augmented reality.

For more information, visit Rokid AR Lite.

About Rokid

Rokid is a pioneering technology company committed to advancing augmented reality and artificial intelligence solutions. Through innovation and user-centric design, Rokid aims to empower individuals with transformative tools that enhance everyday experiences.

