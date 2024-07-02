Rokid AR Lite Hits $1M Kickstarter Milestone: Limited 9-Day Available

HANGZHOU, China, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokid AR Lite has been a sensation on the Kickstarter platform for over a month, not only exceeding its sales target but also attracting over 1,800 supporters and raising more than US$1 million in funding. As the crowdfunding campaign enters its final days, users still have 9 days to seize an amazing offer.

The reason for AR Lite's significant attention lies in its unprecedented experience it offers users. People might be wondering how AR glasses can transform their lives. They can revolutionize daily experiences in two ways:

1. Revolutionizing Screen Experiences Beyond Physical Limits.

Ever felt the inconvenience of carrying a heavy laptop or found the phone's screen too small for one's needs? Rokid AR Lite, with its ultra-lightweight 75g frame, offers a 300-inch virtual screen six meters (20 feet) away. Enjoy a cinematic experience whether user are relaxing at home or hiking outdoors.

Its OST technology allows natural light through, letting users see the real world clearly while enjoying the large screen. Whether commuting or exploring, stay connected to surroundings with both safety and convenience.

2. Immersive Spatial Computing Experience.

Looking to enhance the travel photos or relive the thrilling moment of scoring a goal on the football field during those school days?

AR Lite offers a unique visual experience as a spatial computing device, bringing users back to those heartfelt moments, as if they were standing in that exact spot. Experience the cherished memories in 3D, from scenic Italian towns to memorable football games, all from the comfort of their own space.

AR Lite offers not just the immersion of a super-sized screen, but a brand-new experience that seamlessly integrates the virtual world with real-life spaces. This is perhaps the true significance of AR technology's trajectory — to open a fresh perspective for all and facilitate a more profound engagement with the world.

As mobile phone innovations reach a plateau, consumers are looking for the next big thing, after TVs, computers, and phones. XR glasses are being viewed by many as that future choice. Rokid AR Lite provides a compelling example of this vision.

In terms of specs, AR Lite also excels. Boasting an ultra-lightweight 75g body, a 50-degree FOV for a wide field of view, a peak brightness of 600 nits, and an adjustable diopter range from 0 to 600 degrees, it offers an unparalleled user experience. Additionally, multiple interaction modes such as ray-based and touch make it user-friendly without a steep learning curve.

The highly anticipated AR Lite is currently experiencing a surge of popularity on the Kickstarter platform. Don't miss out on this opportunity to embark on a journey of unprecedented visual experiences!

The AR Lite bundle, including the Max 2 glasses and Base Station2 , is available for just US$499. The option to purchase the glasses or the base separately is also available on Kickstarter.

SOURCE Rokid