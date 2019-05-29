Rokid Begins Mass Production of the Rokid Glass AI-Powered AR System

Designed specifically for enterprise, Rokid Glass provides an array of practical applications across a broad range of industries including manufacturing, engineering, construction, energy development, aerospace, warehousing and logistics. With its proprietary on-device AI, and lasting 4-5 hours for active use and 70 hours standby on a single charge, Rokid Glass helps businesses improve their after-sales services and maintenance efficiencies, ensuring that employees can work both smarter and faster.

"We're thrilled to finally offer Rokid Glass to the mass market," said Reynold Wu, director of product at Rokid. "Through our beta program, our existing enterprise clients already span across manufacturing, education, medical, mining, maintenance and more. We're extremely excited to see how our enterprise partners use this assistive device to increase efficiencies."

Rokid Glass is engineered with a unique and comfortable ergonomic design. The balance point is set at the rear of the device with a forward-leaning upper brim which naturally traces the shape of users' brows. Unlike traditional nose pads, adjustable nose pads of Rokid Glass accommodate more than 90% of users' interpupillary distance, while a safety strap keeps Rokid Glass firmly in place in any work environment.

"Rokid delivers an efficient and practical enterprise smart glass built on the Snapdragon 835 Platform. Rokid Glass' optimized features including local AI algorithms enabled by the Snapdragon heterogenous compute platform, efficient power consumption and extended battery life demonstrate great strides in transforming industries and business verticals," said Said Bakadir, director of product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Rokid Glass will be on display at the Qualcomm booth during AWE USA 2019 (May 29 – 31), as well as all of Qualcomm's upcoming tradeshows and events. AWE USA 2019 will also see the unveiling of Rokid's newest product, Rokid Vision, a wearable Mixed Reality accessory for mobile devices which combines Rokid's state-of-the-art binocular optics, computer vision, AR and AI capabilities.

For more information about Rokid Glass, visit https://glass.rokid.com/

For Rokid's press kit, click: here

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

About Rokid:

Established in 2014, Rokid specializes in the research and product development of Mixed Reality and Artificial Intelligence. With its mission being "leave nobody behind," Rokid provides ultimate user experiences, superior products, and a robust open-source repository for the development community.

SOURCE Rokid Inc.

Related Links

http://rokid.com/

