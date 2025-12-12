Rokid Breaks Crowdfunding Record in Taiwan; Official Taiwan Launch of Rokid Glasses

TAIPEI, Dec. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokid, a global pioneer in human-computer interaction and augmented reality, achieved a major milestone on Taiwan's creative-oriented crowdfunding platform zeczec. With the Rokid Glasses campaign surpassing NT$62 million in pre-order funding, the project reached the platform's No. 1 position across all categories in 2025 and broke platform records for AI and XR products, becoming one of the Top 10 funded campaigns in the platform's history.

The campaign, launched on October 28, has become one of Taiwan's most successful technology pre-order projects, driven by strong consumer interest in AI-enabled eyewear, lens AI visualization, and momentum from Rokid's global rollout.

Rokid officially debuted Rokid Glasses in Taiwan, China, on December 10, marking a major regional launch following successful showcases in New York, Berlin, Singapore, and Paris. The event mirrored the brand's New York "Future in Sight" launch, offering Taiwan media, partners, and early adopters an in-depth look at the world's lightest full-function AI & AR smart glasses.

Rokid Glasses integrate dual Micro LED waveguide displays, a 12MP camera, and advanced AI functions including real-time multilingual translation, live transcription, object recognition, navigation, teleprompter tools, digital payment, and voice assistance, all in a lightweight 49-gram frame.

The Taiwan, China, launch event rehighlighted how Rokid Glasses shapes daily accessibility, productivity, travel, communication, and content creation. The rapid acceleration of Rokid Glasses reflects growing demand for practical AI eyewear and the brand's strong resonance with consumers in Taiwan, following its earlier success on Kickstarter, where Rokid Glasses raised over US$4 million and became the highest-funded XR wearable project on the platform.

"Taiwan has one of the world's most mature and discerning consumer electronics markets," said Said Justo Chang, Head of Global Channels at Rokid. "Reaching the top of Taiwan's crowdfunding platform is a great commercial achievement. We are excited to finally introduce Rokid Glasses to Taiwan."

About Rokid

Rokid is a product-oriented platform company with a focus on human-computer interaction for over ten years. As a pioneer in augmented reality, Rokid develops both hardware and software for AR headsets and their surrounding ecosystem, with a mission to ensure that the magic of AI and AR leaves no one behind. With the largest XR developer community in China, its products are consistently regarded among the best wearable devices in the country. It has won the Las Vegas CES Innovation Award for three consecutive years and the German IF Design Award five times.

