Rokid Glasses: Where AI Meets AR, Rivaling Meta's Ray-Ban in an Exclusive Unveiling at Rokid Jungle 2024

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokid is poised to unveil its groundbreaking next-generation smart glasses, the Rokid Glasses, at the highly anticipated Rokid Jungle 2024 event, set to take place on 18 November in Hangzhou, China. Seamlessly integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence with augmented reality, Rokid Glasses represent the pinnacle of innovation. As the most eagerly awaited event in the augmented reality calendar, Rokid Jungle 2024 is destined to be the largest and most consequential gathering of its kind on the global stage. With an impressive turnout expected of over 1,000 distinguished attendees, the event will serve as a landmark occasion, bringing together partners, visionaries, and industry leaders. The launch of the Rokid Glasses promises to elevate the smart daily experience to unprecedented heights, setting new standards in the realm of wearable technology.

Rokid Glasses: Transforming AI and AR into an Essential Daily Gadget for All

Rokid Glasses combine style, comfort, and lightweight design with intuitive, AI-powered features. Integrated with Alibaba's Tongyi Qianwen AI, Rokid Glasses offer a range of capabilities, including object recognition, text translation, and even solving complex math problems. It can calculate the calorie content of food or provide real-time language translation, making it an indispensable tool for travelers.

Empowered by Zhi Xiaobao, Alibaba's AI assistant, Rokid Glasses allow users to take full control of their world with simple voice commands, whether booking a ride or ordering a coffee. The advanced voiceprint recognition technology also facilitates secure payments via Alipay, ensuring a seamless and trusted connection to the user's phone. Alipay's cutting-edge AI audio detection technology guarantees top-tier security and fraud prevention during transactions.

A standout feature of Rokid Glasses is the ability to view message notifications directly through the glasses, effectively replacing the need for a phone screen. This functionality hints at a future where Rokid Glasses may evolve into a central hub of daily life, potentially replacing smartphones altogether as an essential tech gadget. "We've crafted our new glasses to redefine the user experience, bringing the world's first AI+AR glasses to daily life," says Misa Zhu, Founder and CEO of Rokid. "Our mission is to make high-quality AI+AR glasses accessible to everyone, and this launch marks a bold step in that direction." True to Rokid's ethos of Leave Nobody Behind, the Rokid Glasses bridge gaps in accessibility, usability, and comfort, ensuring that everyone can experience the transformative power of innovation.

Rokid's Role to Impact Global Tech Arena and Its Commitments for leading AR Industry

Rokid is making significant strides in transforming the museum experience using augmented reality (AR) technology to enhance visitor engagement. By providing immersive, interactive experiences, Rokid brings historical artifacts and exhibitions to life in exciting new ways. With over 2.5 million users benefiting from its AR glasses and more than 300,000 of these users have made actual purchases and are actively engaged with the devices. Even more striking is the fact that Rokid users spend an average of 2 hours and 45 minutes daily with Rokid glasses—this not only underscores the strong appeal of Rokid's products but also reflects the growing consumer interest in and adoption of augmented reality technology.

Rokid's ecosystem continues to flourish, with over 6,200 registered developers, highlighting the company's significant progress in cultivating an open and thriving ecosystem. As the race in augmented reality heats up, major players are competing for dominance in this rapidly evolving space. With AR technology expanding its global footprint, the question remains: who will emerge as the true leader in the AR industry? While the collaboration between Ray-Ban and Meta has brought new energy to the smart glasses market, Meta continues to face challenges. Despite a decade of investment in XR, VR, and AR, Meta has made strides with VR hardware like the Meta Quest but still struggles with slow user adoption and limited AR functionality.

Rokid Jungle 2024: A Decade of Breaking Boundaries in Augmented Reality

Rokid Jungle 2024 commemorates a significant milestone: Rokid's 10th anniversary and the beginning of the next decade of AR innovation. From its founding in 2014, Rokid has maintained a relentless focus on human-computer interaction, driving the evolution of AR technology through unwavering dedication to innovation. From setting industry standards with the original Rokid Glass to the highly regarded consumer product Rokid Air, and now with the trendsetting AR Studio and AR Lite, Rokid has played a key role in propelling the AR industry forward.

With the launch of the latest Rokid Glasses, the company reaffirms its leadership in the new wave of AR technological innovation. To mark this remarkable milestone, Rokid is delighted to offer a $20 benefit on all purchases made via the official website, using the code ROKID10 at checkout. Looking ahead, Rokid is thrilled to showcase its innovations at CES 2025, where will continue to lead the charge in AR technology. Rokid looks forward to seeing you there and sharing the next chapter of this exciting journey.

Email: [email protected]

Rokid Official Website https://global.rokid.com/

