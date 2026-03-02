Rokid Integrates Google's Gemini, ChatGPT in Major Update to International Smart Glasses in Open Ecosystem Push

HANGZHOU, China, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokid, a global pioneer in AI-powered smart eyewear and human–computer interaction, has released a significant software update for the international version of its Rokid Glasses, becoming the world's first manufacturer to natively support Google's Gemini on the device. The update integrates four leading large language models—Gemini, OpenAI's ChatGPT, DeepSeek, and Alibaba's Qwen—into a unified platform.

A visitor tries out Rokid Glasses at the company's booth during CES 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. [Photo/Rokid]

This software rollout comes as Rokid maintains its strong sales momentum. According to data from Shangpu Group tracking AI glasses with display functionality in global markets from November 1, 2024 to October 31, 2025, Rokid Glasses ranks No.1 in global sales volume for the AI glasses with display category. The device has also set records on crowdfunding platforms: it broke the historical crowdfunding record for smart glasses on Kickstarter, and became the fastest glasses product to exceed 100 million Japanese Yen on Japan's MAKUAKE platform.

The device-to-cloud architecture allows users to toggle seamlessly between AI models, enabling multi-modal interactions and low-latency real-time translation tailored to regional linguistic needs.

This is more than a routine software OTA—it represents a strategic move in Rokid's global expansion. By bridging top-tier AI compute from both U.S. and Chinese developers, Rokid is breaking down technical barriers across different countries and linguistic contexts, delivering seamlessly localized AI experiences for global users and accelerating its international market penetration.

On a deeper level, the move underscores a broader narrative of its era: China is actively embracing and building an open technology ecosystem. From the global ripples caused by DeepSeek's open-source release to Rokid's inclusive approach in integrating global large language models, Chinese technology players are firmly moving toward openness and win-win cooperation—offering a "Chinese solution" to the world.

As AI+AR enters the second half, Rokid is building a unique moat with an open ecosystem. Unlike Meta's glasses, which follow a closed path by binding exclusively to its proprietary Llama models, Rokid chooses to return true choice to the user.

About Rokid

Founded in 2014, Rokid is a global pioneer in augmented reality (AR) and AI, creating human-centered smart glasses that integrate intelligence seamlessly into everyday life. Rokid serves consumers, developers, and enterprises worldwide and hosts China's largest XR developer community. The company has received multiple CES Innovation Awards and five German iF Design Awards.

For more information, visit https://global.rokid.com/

SOURCE Rokid