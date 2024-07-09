Rokid Leads 'AR+Smartphone' Revolution, with Hyper-Realistic Visual Experiences

HANGZHOU, China, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 'AR+Smartphone' is breaking the boundaries of vision. Recently, Rokid has collaborated with globally leading Android smartphone brands to jointly bring forth a groundbreaking visual experience. This cross-industry partnership not only signifies the deep integration of Rokid's AR technology into smartphones but also marks the inaugural fusion of virtual and real-world imagery experiences within the Android smartphone sector.

Historically, viewers have been confined to two-dimensional screens on devices like phones, TVs, or computers, offering only flat visual experiences. The desire for 3D content was typically satisfied in cinemas, requiring specialized 3D glasses and limited to specific films.

Rokid's collaboration with smartphone manufacturers has transformed this landscape, equipping select Android phones with the unprecedented ability to capture and instantly enjoy spatial 3D content. As smartphones, ubiquitous in today's world and central to the future of consumer electronics, integrate with the AR ecosystem, users gain a powerful tool to create spatial user-generated content (UGC) anywhere, anytime. These UGCs come alive in Rokid's AR glasses, adding depth to memories and experiences.

The recent alliance with vivo on the X100 Ultra model elevates this experience further with a "Spatial Album + Telescope" feature. Users, wearing Rokid glasses, can now effortlessly zoom in on distant details in scenarios like concerts, stadiums, and wildlife observation, delivering an immersive viewing experience unmatched in conventional settings. Users can see things far away as if they were standing right there.

This collaborative effort between Rokid and Android phone makers showcases a new paradigm of consumer electronics cooperation, reinforcing smartphones' high-end imaging capabilities while popularizing spatial computing experiences among users. Smartphones can now become tools for creating 3D content, further enriching the currently sparse library of 3D materials in the spatial computing era, reshaping gaming, video, and all digital content experiences.

And Rokid's glasses seamlessly connect with DP-supported Android devices, providing direct access to on-screen content. Complemented by a dedicated app featuring voice control and other smart interactions, Android smartphones become a powerful control hub for diverse content.

The rise of spatial computing, fueled by AR technology, signals an unstoppable wave. Apple's Vision Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro series are also unlocking spatial content creation, positioning every smartphone owner as a potential creator and distributor of spatial media. However, Rokid's collaboration with Android manufacturers charts a different course, offering a more accessible and user-friendly option compared to the slightly more expensive and cumbersome Vision Pro. In the looming spatial computing battlefield, ease of use and user experience may prove as crucial as technological prowess.

Rokid AR Lite, tailored for the mass market, is currently witnessing a surge in popularity on Kickstarter, with early bird offers still accessible. The campaign enters its final stretch, concluding in just two days, marking the last chance for enthusiasts to join in.

SOURCE Rokid