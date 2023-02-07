ROKiT Cities to deploy out-of-home Wi-Fi in Brazil

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the launch of ROKiT Cities Albania in Tirana as the first phase in the deployment of its proprietary out-of-home Wi-Fi technologies across the Balkans, ROKiT Cities has now reached an agreement with Porto Alegre based 4All / AIO S.A. to deploy the technology in Brazil, beginning two pilot projects of 6 months each in Favela Heliópolis in São Paulo and Favela Rocinha in Rio de Janeiro, respectively.

ROKiT Cities' proprietary Wi-Fi technologies deliver low-cost out-of-home wireless internet service aimed at connecting people to the online world, enabling and encouraging economic expansion while reducing the digital divide and increasing educational and financial inclusion.

Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman and CEO of ROKiT Cities, said: "Adding Brazil to our fast-growing deployment of ROKiT Cities technologies is a very exciting development in our international expansion, particularly because, after the pilot period, we plan to expand the deployment to at least 30 other favelas similar to Rocinha and Heliópolis where Wi-Fi connectivity is so desperately needed."

ROKiT Cities is part of the ROKiT Group of Companies co-founded by serial entrepreneurs and philanthropists Jonathan Kendrick and John Paul DeJoria.

