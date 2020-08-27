ROKiT Drinks Rolls Out New Marketing and Sales Strategy in Support of Bandero Tequila

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ROKiT Drinks, a division of ROKiT Group, co-founded by Jonathan Kendrick, announced today that it's kicking off a new marketing and sales strategy in California and Nevada, focused around its award-winning spirit brand, Bandero Tequila. With a focus on off-trade, and more than 120 new sales team members hitting their neighborhoods throughout the state, ROKiT Drinks is looking to grow the business, and enhance brand awareness, and recognition of its premium tequila brand.

Bandero Tequila is twice distilled and uses only the finest Blue Weber agave cultivated from the hills of the Los Altos Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, known worldwide as the only location for authentic tequilas. The result produces a mouth-watering agave, high in natural sugar with notes of pear and peach, making Bandero a premium tequila ideal for sipping, or mixing into a new favorite, an old classic, or even a seasonal cocktail.

Since its creation in 2018, Bandero Tequila has won numerous high-profile awards for both innovative design and outstanding smooth taste. Highly revered across the industry, Bandero has won Double Gold at the Global Spirits Awards, and Platinum, Best in Class, at the Sip International Spirits Competition.

"With the limited sales that restaurants and bars can currently deliver, we recognized the need to pivot our sales strategy towards liquor and grocery stores," said Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman and co-founder, ROKiT Group. "We now have a new hyper-localized Californian sales team on board who really know their local markets and retailers and can deliver a personalized service to all their customers within their individual territories."

"It's now more important than ever that we support all our retailers right down to a local level," said Dean Becker, Vice Chairman, ROKiT Group. We have grown our sales force exponentially this month to cover California and are working on quickly building up ambitious and experienced teams across Nevada.

In addition to a new sales force, the marketing strategy will be amplified with new marketing collateral, including in-store point-of-sale displays, and an increase in social media efforts to help communicate the exquisite taste and versatility of the spirit.

For more information about Bandero Tequila please visit bandero.com.

