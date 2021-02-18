ROKiT Drinks to Launch New Sales Force in Florida

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ROKiT Drinks, a division of ROKiT Group, co-founded by Jonathan Kendrick, and run by the CEO of ROKiT Drinks, Dean Becker announced today that it will be opening up sales and distribution of its best-selling liquor brands in South Florida beginning May 1st, 2021.

Having successfully relaunched the business in California in September 2020, ROKiT Drinks has grown its sales team from five to nearly 200. The company is now selling its award-winning Bandero Premium Tequila, Tikorsti, Russian-style vodka, and ROKiT Spirits in more than 2,000 new locations.

Tikorsti Russian- Style Vodka, part of the ROKiT Drinks portfolio. Bander Premium Tequila, part of the ROKiT Drinks portfolio.

With a focus on both on and off-trade premises, ROKiT Drinks is looking to employ a dynamic new sales force in the Southern Florida region, to secure sales of its premium spirits as well as several emerging independent brands across the wine, spirits, and beer category.

The sales teams will be focusing their efforts on securing distribution across cities and towns throughout Southern Florida.

"We are looking for some self-motivated individuals with a passion for sales, to help drive our drinks business forward in Southern Florida," said Dean Becker. "We are also expanding our offering, and plan to use our sales expertise to help other independent brands secure sales locations across both California and Southern Florida."

For more information about ROKiT Drinks, visit ROKiTDrinks.com

