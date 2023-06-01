ROKiT Flix, the World's First No Cost or Catch, Family-Friendly Streaming Service Without Ads, Releases New Original Content Available June 1

ROKiT Flix Adds New Kid-Friendly Content to Ad-Free Platform Available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ROKiT Flix, the world's first completely free streaming service without advertisements that is safe and suitable for all ages, unveils more new original content and series on the platform starting June 1. The recently launched innovative, safe and educational streamer is paving the way for how consumers, parents, children and young teens experience entertainment, and the brand announced that they have added more fun media series to the platform including Original Motion Comics, 3D animation and an exciting radio plays programming known as ROKiT Radio Theater.

Image Courtesy of ROKiT Flix

ROKiT Flix's second content rollout will include Original Motion Comics powered exclusively by ROKiT Motionise. Original Motion Comics combines elements of print comic books and animation to bring comics to life of stories and characters that have been celebrated in households for years. The platform holds the largest collections of Motion Comics in the world and features a variety of series and storylines such as recreating public domain animations, "Atomic Mouse," "Moon Girl" and "Rocket Man." ROKiT Flix commercial-wise also has one of the largest collections of public domain animation. In addition, users can find on the app 3D animation with visually interactive storylines such as "Jack Chirp" and other exciting 3D content that are sure to keep kids entertained.

"We could not be more excited about all the new offerings and kid-friendly media content that will continue to be added to the platform," said Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman and Co-Founder of ROKiT Flix. "ROKiT Flix is changing the way kids experience entertainment through a variety of innovative and exclusive media content such as the newly added 3D animation, classic cartoons and public domain motion comics powered by ROKiT Motionise and ROKiT Radio Theater."

Another exciting element that ROKiT Flix has added to the platform is ROKiT Radio Theater. ROKiT Radio Theater takes classic comics, actors and makes radio plays based on these stories by adding images from the vintage comics. The first comic brought to life by ROKiT Radio Theater is "Wildfire: Mistress of Flame – Chapter 1 and Chapter 2." Users can continue to expect even more innovative and exciting content to hit the platform in the coming weeks including ROKiT Animation All-Stars, educational content such as EduFun, Dubbed Original Content, Public Domain Originals, among more.

Kendrick launched the streaming platform in May to provide a safe haven for families, creative children and young storytellers from multinational, and diverse backgrounds to enjoy kid-friendly entertainment all in one platform. While many other streaming platforms are competing with each other, ROKiT Flix's primary purpose is to be a creative outlet that is completely free with no ads or catch while providing ease for parents with fun, safe and educational content accessible to anyone with a mobile device, tablet or computer.

ROKiT Flix, which is a part of the ROKiT conglomerate and family, is the world's first streaming service eliminating ads and fees with first-of-its-kind content and is the home of one of the largest libraries of public domain comics in the world. For more information, visit ROKiT Flix at www.rokitflix.com and www.rokitstudios.com.

The ROKiT Flix app is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

About ROKiT Flix

Launched in May 2023, ROKiT Flix is the world's first no-cost family-friendly global streaming service free from advertisements. The new media streaming platform is paving the way for consumers, parents and children to experience entertainment across various verticals such as 3D animation, classic cartoons, animated shorts and public domain motion comics powered by ROKiT Motionise. ROKiT Flix is part of the ROKiT Group of companies, founded by serial entrepreneurs and philanthropists Jonathan Kendrick and John Paul DeJoria, a next-generation conglomerate with interests in mobile phones, drinks, eBikes, apparel, content creation and distribution, technologies, consumer electronics and services among more. For more information, please visit https://rokitstudios.com/rokit-flix or download the app from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Media Contact:

Interdependence Public Relations

Grace Connor/ Anjelica Gutierrez

[email protected]

(818) 800-2351

SOURCE ROKiT Flix