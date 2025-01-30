ROKiT INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES EMERGENCY HOUSING, A MODERN, GLOBAL SOLUTION FOR HOMELESSNESS FOR AS LITTLE AS $5 A WEEK

PALISADES, Calif., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new inexpensive solution for homelessness and displacement for California and North Carolina disaster victims has arrived, proving quality, affordability, and sustainability can go together starting for as little as $5 a week.

ROKiT Industries, owners of a vast array of products and services including food, beverages, technology, real estate, telecommunications, and cinematography, is widely expanding its ROKiT Homes division to bring reliable shelter to those in need across the United States and overseas.

Jonathan Kendrick, Co-Founder and Chairman, said "ROKiT Homes was born out of a desire to lighten the burden for those struggling with housing dilemmas and communities with compelling needs. Whether it be those who lost their homes in disasters, such as the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires, congested neighborhoods that are placing a strain on local resources, or cities in-need of more medical buildings, we are here to change the status quo and prove that recovery doesn't need to be costly to be successful."

Kendrick added, "For those who have unfortunately lost their homes, we have made it possible for them to heal in a personalized, three-bedroom temporary home on their own lot. Rather than the nerve-wracking environment of large shelters, people can enjoy a return to privacy, security, and a space that's all their own while they focus on rebuilding."

ROKiT Homes currently offers five different models, which share:

Easy transportation

Quick assembly: have a full home ready in mere hours!

High quality: life expectancy 25 years

Strong: made of welded structure with galvanised steel

Modular: design allows individual units to be joined and stacked to build larger units.

Environmentally friendly: use no concrete and less than 50% of the energy needed to build the temporary housing solutions

Resistant against flooding, cyclones, hurricane force winds, and made of flame-retardant grade A materials

Easily-customizable

ALSO AVAILABLE: support and extensive training program that covers all aspects of construction and assembly processes directly from ROKiT

ROKiT Homes has previously made their units available in Austin, Texas, within U.S. Native American reservations, and overseas in Africa, with plans in motion for an upcoming housing program in El Salvador.

"When we founded ROKiT, we knew we wanted to deliver premium products and first-of-their-kind services that everyone could benefit from. ROKiT Homes is the culmination of this goal, and it's the housing of the future," said Kendrick.

"We believe in compassionate capitalism, as I'm sometimes called the "compassionate capitalist" and our team is driven by innovation that will help the lives of people in need around the world. In addition to ROKiT Homes, we have established wide area mesh networking Wi-Fi services to rural communities through ROKiT Cities. We are also, through ROKiT Flix, providing medical and pharmaceutical support to victims of the Palisades fires. When people need help, we want them to feel comfortable relying on our team."

About ROKiT Industries:

Founded in 2018 by Jonathan Kendrick and John Paul DeJoria, ROKiT Industries is a people-first telecoms company that sells a large selection of value-driven mobile handsets, paired with vital-life services such as telemedicine and roadside assistance as well as smart phones featuring glasses-free 3D screens.

In late 2018, ROKiT Cities, a wide area mesh networking WiFi XL service, was established to help the poorest communities around the world connect to the internet. The project started

in Albania capital Tirana, and now progressing to Caribbean islands and Africa.

ROKiT Industries is home to various brands, including: ROKiT Flix, ROKiT Homes, ROKiT Studios, ROKiT Phones, ROKiT Ride, ROKiT Gear, ROKiT Spirits, ROKiT Benefits, ROKiT Cities, ROKiT Tyres, ABK Beer (the oldest commercial beer company in the world, founded in 1308, 700 years ago) and more.

