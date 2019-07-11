ROKiT Launches Game Development Fund

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ROKiT Group of Companies, has launched ROKiT Games Limited, a $50 million game development fund, to support independent developers of mobile and console games.

ROKiT will act as both an angel investor and gap investor for startup game developers in return for equity. The company is encouraging developers to approach them with a business plan to be reviewed by the company board in order to secure up to $500,000 for their game.

With a passion for starting companies, ROKiT founders, Jonathan Kendrick and John-Paul Dejoria, two serial entrepreneurs, have created the fund to help foster emerging talent in the gaming industry. The fund has already invested in UK based gaming company Ddraig House Games Studio, creators of Lunafone. ROKiT sees a huge opportunity to support talent and find the next gaming phenomenon.

ROKiT has created a selection committee, comprised of game industry leaders and developers who will be setting up a series of pitchfests, meeting developers, and selecting the most relevant and outstanding games to invest in.

"I have always been very interested in the gaming industry' said Jonathan Kendrick co-founder of ROKiT "with these investments we can really help some exciting talent bring their games to life and find the next great game."

Jeremie Benhamou will be leading the investment fund. As a game industry veteran, Jeremie has a long history of leading key projects on global gaming titles including the Call of Duty series, Assassin's Creed and Rainbow Six. He also worked at EA on multiple franchises, and more recently led creative teams in both mobile and VR games.

In addition to providing financial support. ROKiT is able to provide a platform for any mobile games, on the company's range of smartphones. The games will be uploaded onto the handsets and will be promoted through ROKiT's content network.

ROKiT want to encourage game developers from all around the world to contact the company via 217917@email4pr.com and share their concepts and plans under NDA for a chance to get their projects funded.

