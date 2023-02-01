ROKiT Life set to launch S8 SmartWatch

ROKiT S9 Smartwatch available across the US and the UK from 1st March for just USD $59.99

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ROKiT Life, part of the ROKiT Group of Companies co-founded by Jonathan Kendrick and John Paul DeJoria, will launch the S8 SmartWatch at the end of February.

Designed to compete with far more expensive products, the ROKiT S8 SmartWatch, with its 1.3" HD full color screen, heart rate and blood oxygen monitor and location tracker, amongst other features, will be offered at less that USD $60.00 and will be available across the US and the UK initially.

Jonathan Kendrick commented "We're very excited to be able to offer the S8 Smartwatch with its comprehensive functions and features at such an incredibly affordable price because it will complement our EYE Q smart glasses and will form a major part of our fast-growing consumer electronics range."

For more information please visit https://rokitlife.com/en-gb/collections/all

