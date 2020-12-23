ROKiT Made Acquires Spinlister, The World's Largest Peer-to-Peer Bike Rental Platform

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ROKiT Made, a ROKiT Group company, has acquired Spinlister, the world's largest peer-to-peer bike rental company. ROKiT Made will now own 100% of the business, including its user database, software platforms and Velolet, the company's retail-specific service. Spinlister will continue to operate under its current management and support peer-to-peer rentals for bikes, e-bikes, and water sports and snow sports equipment.

"ROKiT Made offers an exciting growth opportunity for Spinlister to strengthen its service offerings and expand its already massive existing global user base," said Dean Becker, ROKiT Made Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO. "Through this acquisition, ROKiT Made will heavily invest in Spinlister's infrastructure, staffing and marketing. We expect Spinlister to grow exponentially in 2021."

In addition to driving innovation on its rental platforms, ROKiT Made will invest in Spinlister's new online appointments platform which enables retailers across industries to offer advanced bookings for in-store or virtual appointments. Retail customers can reserve time with a specific employee in-store or connect remotely via Zoom for a virtual consultation.

"ROKiT Made's acquisition will help us rapidly grow our user network, get more people on bikes and support 7,000+ independent bike retailers," said Mark Gustafson, Spinlister CEO. "This partnership will enable our team to start implementing innovative technology to help both individuals and businesses to thrive in the bike, mobility and outdoor rental space."

"We are excited to add Spinlister to our growing list of companies," said Jonathan Kendrick, Co-Founder of the ROKiT Group of Companies.

About ROKiT Made

Founded in 2020, ROKiT Made, a privately-owned company, is building the largest e-bike assembly facility in the world. ROKiT Made is capitalizing on the rapidly growing e-bike market by offering the best-in-class e-bike models across all price points in each market segment.

About Spinlister

Founded in 2011, Spinlister is the world's largest peer-to-peer sharing network for outdoor equipment featuring rentals for bikes, snow sports, watersports and more. Spinlister's proprietary global map enables people to rent outdoor equipment from like-minded enthusiasts and also from retailers who use Spinlister Pro (the company's retail-specific platform which launched in 2017). In addition to online rentals, Spinlister now offers an appointment scheduling platform for in-store or virtual appointments at retailers across industries. Learn more at spinlister.com .

Contact:

Taryn McCarthy

424-672-2922

[email protected]

SOURCE ROKiT Made