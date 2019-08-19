ROKiT Phones To Offer 3D Movies From Universal

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- People-first telecoms company ROKiT has entered into a distribution arrangement with Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (UPHE). The agreement enables ROKiT customers, for the first time, to rent and watch a diverse collection of 3D films from the movie studio's acclaimed catalog on their glasses-free 3D ROKiT smartphones.

Beginning in early September, owners of ROKiT's revolutionary new smartphones will be able to stream or download over 40 celebrated titles, including the recent box-office family favorites How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and The Boss Baby, as well as and the action-adventure cinematic spectacles Skyscraper and Pacific Rim: Uprising.

"We offer a totally unique 3D experience," said Jonathan Kendrick, Co-Founder of ROKiT. "People can now watch their favorite Universal films in 3D on their ROKiT phones without having to wear 3D glasses."

The partnership with UPHE is another step towards ROKiT having the largest collection of 3D content available to stream or download and watch on your phone.

The films can be watched on ROKiT's two 3D-enabled phones, The ROKiT iO 3D and the ROKiT iO Pro 3D, both featuring stereoscopic screens. The films will be available from the ROKFLiX app included with the ROKiT phones. The films will be offered on a VOD basis.

ROKiT is in the process of negotiating more content partnerships with other major Hollywood film studios.

