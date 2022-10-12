ROKiT Studios launch ROKiT Animation All-Stars for animators world-wide

ROKiT Studios, part of the ROKiT Group of Companies, has launched a free to enter competition designed to find and promote the next animation superstars

LOS ANGELES , Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatives from around the world now have the opportunity to submit their scripts, voice-overs, cartoon concepts and animations free of charge to ROKiT Studios via the ROKiT Animation Super-Stars platform at https://rokitanimationallstars.com/ for a chance to see their ideas brought to life and promoted globally.

Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman and CEO of ROKiT said "Knowing that many creative people never realise their dream of seeing their animations made real, we want to give creative people the opportunity to have their talents showcased and promoted by ROKiT Studios to a global audience via our first-of-a-kind ROKiT Animation All-Stars platform which we have launched today. We want everyone interested in animation to have a look and submit their ideas, either for their own original concepts, or their scripts and voice-overs for any of our existing animations and games."

Championed by storytellers, artists, producers, directors, and creative technologists from multinational and diverse backgrounds, ROKiT Studios is driven by a passion for creating great stories targeted at a global audience.

More information at https://rokit.com/ and https://rokitstudios.com/ and https://rokitanimationallstars.com/

SOURCE ROKiT