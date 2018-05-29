Rokk3r Fuel Launches Venture Capital Partnership With The Holt Fintech Accelerator

The Holt Fintech Accelerator Program is based in Montreal and extends the entrepreneurship legacy of Sir Herbert Holt, Quebec's energy pioneer, who created one of the largest privately owned utility firms in the world. The partnership will enable Rokk3r Fuel ExO, which targets startups with exponential models in the segments of fintech, property tech, artificial intelligence/machine learning and IoT, to gain exclusive access to deal flow, with the Holt Fintech Accelerator Program serving as a pipeline to emerging tech and world-class talent in fintech.

"Rokk3r Fuel ExO is proud to align with the Holt Fintech Accelerator Program, which will carry the vaunted legacy of Sir Herbert Holt into the 21st century, and far beyond," said Rokk3r Fuel ExO Managing Director Jeff Ransdell. "This partnership allows the Rokk3r idea-to-exit ecosystem to be leveraged by our partners at the Holt Accelerator and gives our investors access to a larger universe of exponential organizations to invest in."

Rokk3r Fuel ExO has developed a disciplined process that taps the diverse genius of its founders to identify concepts and ideas that address humanity's grand challenges, exhibit exponential growth characteristics, and offer the potential to create value for entrepreneurs, institutions, and individual investors. Recent successes include Taxfyle, a peer-to-peer tax filing platform with more than 40,000 users; AdMobilize, whose AI/machine learning software, used in 470 cities in 82 countries, is disrupting traditional advertising; and HYP3R, a marketing-tech startup named the seventh "most innovative company in the world" on Fast Company's 2018 social media list.

"At Holdun, we are very honored and humbled to announce this partnership with Rokk3r Fuel ExO. By merging our experts and our specialties together, more startups will be able to benefit from our services and our council in their development. This will help make our program the ideal infrastructure to integrate fintech and exponential technologies industries", says Brendan Holt Dunn, CEO of Holdun Family Office Limited Founder and Managing Partner for the Holt Fintech Accelerator Program.

The Holt Accelerator is currently engaged in a global search for the next 400 rising stars in fintech to take part in the program, and it encourages all interested candidates to submit their applications through the Holt Accelerator website by July 29th for a chance to participate. The company offers participants a unique opportunity to benefit from hands-on help through committed partners, trainings, world-class mentors, immersion in the fintech environment, board meetings and financial investments. The Holt Accelerator Program is also the only accelerator offering one of Canada's largest applied AI solution providers, Stradigi AI, an undeniable resource for all fintechs wishing to get ahead. Everything is thought through to get the best out of the program and unleash the selected startups' full potential.

Rokk3r Fuel ExO is a Miami-based, global venture capital firm that invests in exponential technologies on an international level, working with founders through a tested co-building strategy to help the next generation of innovators access the resources needed to grow. As the dedicated investment group connected to Rokk3r Labs, the firm uses a tested methodology of risk-mitigated, early-stage investing by working with a global network of professional company builders and partners to incorporate venture intelligently into their investment portfolios. Rokk3r Fuel ExO is committed to both early stage and later stage investing and is the largest exponential technology venture capital fund east of Silicon Valley. Visit http://www.rokk3rfuel.com.

The Holt-Dunn family is the direct legacy of Sir Herbert Holt, and one of Montreal's finest. Their ancestor immigrated to Canada in 1873 and built the Montreal Light, Heat & Power Company, which would later be expropriated and is now known as Hydro-Québec. Business people at heart, members of the family founded or owned over 300 companies locally and internationally. At one time, the family possessed assets accounting for about three billion dollars (equivalent to forty billion dollars in today's currency). That amount was 10 times larger than the Canadian government's circulating currency. Sir Herbert Holt was inducted into the Canadian Business Hall of Fame in 1979 and is, to this date, the longest-serving chairman and president of RBC (from 1908 to 1934). His participation was crucial in turning RBC into the country's largest bank and the third largest in North America.

