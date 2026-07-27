ROKT BECOMES FIRST ECOMMERCE TECHNOLOGY COMPANY TO STANDARDIZE A PANTONE BRAND COLOR

Created with the Pantone Color Institute™, BEETROOT BY ROKT, a color developed by Pantone®, establishes a proprietary visual signature for the global leader in ecommerce technology

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokt, the leading ecommerce company using machine learning and AI to make the shopping experience more relevant to each customer, today announced the creation of Beetroot by Rokt, a color developed by Pantone, making it the first ecommerce technology company to standardize a Pantone brand color.

Developed in partnership with the Pantone Color Institute, the global authority on color, Beetroot by Rokt formalizes the bold fuchsia that has been part of Rokt's identity since the company's founding in Sydney in 2012. The certification establishes a proprietary color standard that will serve as a consistent visual signature across the company's physical, digital, and experiential presence worldwide.

"Brands are built through a combination of what they do and how they're remembered," said Elizabeth Buchanan, Chief Commercial Officer at Rokt. "For more than a decade, Beetroot has been part of Rokt's identity. Partnering with Pantone to establish Beetroot by Rokt gives us a globally recognized visual signature that reflects the confidence, ambition, and distinctiveness that have defined our company from the beginning."

Color is one of the most recognizable and enduring assets a brand can own. By developing a bespoke Pantone Color, Rokt joins a select group of organizations that have invested in proprietary visual standards designed to create consistency and recognition wherever their brands appear.

The Pantone Color Institute worked closely with Rokt to define and standardize the color through a rigorous development process, ensuring it can be accurately reproduced across a wide range of physical and digital applications.

"Color has the power to create immediate recognition and establish a lasting connection with audiences," said Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute. "Beetroot by Rokt is distinctive, memorable, and authentically connected to Rokt's story. By working with Pantone to create an ownable visual signal, Rokt is creating a consistent visual asset that will strengthen brand recognition across every touchpoint."

Beetroot by Rokt, a color developed by Pantone, will be incorporated across Rokt's global brand ecosystem, including advertising, experiential activations, digital experiences, employee programs, and customer engagement initiatives.

The announcement reflects Rokt's continued investment in building a distinctive global brand as the company strengthens its position as a leader in ecommerce technology. Rokt's trusted, scaled network will power more than 10 billion transactions in 2026 across thousands of leading ecommerce businesses, helping brands deliver more relevant experiences during the moments that matter most.

Founded in Sydney in 2012, Rokt has become a leader in ecommerce technology, helping companies unlock greater value from every transaction moment. In 2025, the company surpassed $800 million in revenue and expanded its platform through partnerships with leading brands including PayPal, Fanatics, Macy's, Albertsons, and Cineplex, as well as the acquisitions of Canal, mParticle, and Aftersell.

About Rokt

Rokt is the global leader in ecommerce, unlocking real-time relevance in the moment that matters most — The Transaction Moment™. Rokt's AI Brain and Ecommerce Network powers billions of transactions connecting hundreds of millions of customers, and is trusted to do this by the world's leading companies including Live Nation, Fanatics, Macy's, AMC Theatres, PayPal, Uber, Hulu, Staples, Albertsons and HelloFresh. Headquartered in New York City, Rokt has offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. To learn more, visit Rokt.com.

About Pantone

Pantone provides the universal language of color that enables color-critical decisions through every stage of the workflow for brands and manufacturers. More than 10 million designers and producers around the world rely on Pantone products and services to help define, communicate and control color from inspiration to realization – leveraging advanced X-Rite technology to achieve color consistency across various materials and finishes for graphics, fashion and product design. Pantone Standards feature digital and physical color specification and workflow tools. The Pantone Color Institute™ provides customized color standards, brand identity and product color consulting as well as trend forecasting inclusive of Pantone Color of the Year, Fashion Runway Color Trend Reports, color psychology and more. Pantone B2B Licensing incorporates the Pantone Color System into different products and services, enabling licensees to communicate and reproduce certified Pantone values and improve efficiencies for their users. Pantone Lifestyle brings color and design together across apparel, home, and accessories. Learn more at www.pantone.com and connect with Pantone on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Rokt Media Contact

Tarana Mehta — SVP Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE ROKT Pte. Ltd.