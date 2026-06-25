Rokt mParticle Launches Performance Engine, Led by Audience Agent

The Performance Engine's new Audience Agent turns first-party data into high-value audiences that drive measurable revenue

Brands are already seeing measurable gains, including a 117% increase in Google Ads match rates for Hardee's and a 62% increase for Carl's Jr.

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokt mParticle, the performance customer data platform (CDP) for global enterprises, today launched the Performance Engine, a suite of capabilities that turns a brand's first-party data into measurable revenue lift. The Performance Engine addresses the first-party audience – one of the most valuable data sets in marketing. The data foundation captures the signal, the new Audience Agent turns it into the right audience, and Performance Accelerators amplify that audience into results.

The Audience Agent works as a strategic partner that reasons through a brand's data to build a stronger audience than most marketers would reach on their own, proposing it for the marketer's approval. It is available to select clients today, expanding through the summer.

Performance Accelerators are a set of activation capabilities that solve the barriers holding first-party audiences back: eroding match rates, best-performing segments that don't scale, and the complexity of household and precision targeting. Two new accelerators launch today — Audience Expansion and Household Reach — joining Match Boost and Predictive Audiences to deliver measurable lift with no data-engineering work required. Match Boost raises the share of a brand's audience that ad platforms can recognize and reach: after enabling it, CKE Restaurants' Hardee's brand saw match rates on Google Ads climb 117%, and its Carl's Jr. group saw a 62% lift on Google Ads and 22% on Meta, reaching more of the customers they had already built audiences around.

"We saw an immediate lift in reach after enabling Match Boost," said Cathy McGill, Director of Digital Products for CKE Restaurant Holdings, Inc. "It helped us connect with more of the audiences we'd already invested in, without any incremental effort, and we're excited to see how Match Boost can become a larger part of our campaign strategy."

AN AGENT ONLY AS GOOD AS THE DATA BENEATH IT

The Performance Engine is built on a hybrid CDP foundation that has powered real-time and composable use cases for some of the world's most demanding brands for more than a decade. Enterprise identity resolution, real-time data pipelines, and a deeply integrated predictive suite are what separate the Audience Agent from generic AI assistants.

"The industry is pouring its AI energy into execution - creative, copy, channel orchestration," said Sam Dozor, CTO of Rokt. "The harder problem, the one that actually determines whether a campaign works, is who you reach, how accurately you can identify them, and how confidently you can predict what they'll do next. mParticle has been building that data layer for more than a decade. The agent does the heavy reasoning. The marketer keeps the judgment."

Because mParticle captures conversion data in real time, the agent gains a feedback loop most CDPs can't offer: its recommendations sharpen as campaign outcomes return, so the advantage compounds with use. The more it works with a brand's data, the more precisely it performs.

The Audience Agent: The Performance Engine's Front Door

The Audience Agent replaces manual configuration with a guided, conversational workflow. A marketer describes a desired outcome in plain language and then the agent reads the brand's data the way a seasoned analyst would. It identifies the signals most likely to drive that outcome, and renders an audience definition, showing its reasoning before anything is saved. The marketer reviews, refines, and saves; nothing activates on its own.

The agent and Performance Accelerators work together to power performance. The accelerators drive the lift and the Audience Agent helps every marketer build the right audience to put them to work. No coding or analyst support required.

Performance Accelerators: Measurable Lift, Ready to Deploy

The Performance Engine includes four Performance Accelerators:

Audience Expansion (new) : Identifies new high-value users within a brand's own first-party data, using predictive signals to find people who resemble and behave like their best customers. Marketers can tune the result toward higher conversion or greater reach, then deploy the same expanded audience across supported ad platforms rather than rebuilding lookalikes inside each one.





: Identifies new high-value users within a brand's own first-party data, using predictive signals to find people who resemble and behave like their best customers. Marketers can tune the result toward higher conversion or greater reach, then deploy the same expanded audience across supported ad platforms rather than rebuilding lookalikes inside each one. Household Reach (new) : Identifies household relationships across an existing user base and groups them for shared activation. A single click extends reach from individual to household without changing targeting logic,built for decisions made collectively, such as family plans, shared subscriptions, and home services. The relational context also surfaces suppression opportunities, preventing wasted spend on members who have already converted.





: Identifies household relationships across an existing user base and groups them for shared activation. A single click extends reach from individual to household without changing targeting logic,built for decisions made collectively, such as family plans, shared subscriptions, and home services. The relational context also surfaces suppression opportunities, preventing wasted spend on members who have already converted. Match Boost : Helps brands reach more of the customers already in their first-party audiences by improving how those audiences match across supported ad platforms such as Google and Meta. Marketers can increase reachable scale with one click and no engineering work, with match-rate lift typically visible within 24 hours.





: Helps brands reach more of the customers already in their first-party audiences by improving how those audiences match across supported ad platforms such as Google and Meta. Marketers can increase reachable scale with one click and no engineering work, with match-rate lift typically visible within 24 hours. Predictive Audiences: Scores churn risk, lifetime value, and next best action in real time on first-party signal, and serves as the prediction engine behind Audience Expansion. Tatcha drove 8.5x revenue and 5x conversion with Predictive Audiences.

About Rokt

Rokt is the global leader in ecommerce, unlocking real-time relevance in the moment that matters most - The Transaction Moment. Rokt's AI Brain and Ecommerce Network powers billions of transactions connecting hundreds of millions of customers, and is trusted to do this by the world's leading companies including Live Nation, Macy's, Fanatics, AMC Theatres, PayPal, Uber, Hulu, Staples, Albertsons and HelloFresh. Headquartered in New York City, Rokt has offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Rokt mParticle, the performance engine built for enterprise marketers, helps brands turn first-party data into measurable campaign outcomes through real-time identity resolution, audience intelligence, and AI-powered performance accelerators. To learn more, visit Rokt.com.

Rokt Media Contact

Tarana Mehta — SVP Marketing

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SOURCE ROKT Pte. Ltd.