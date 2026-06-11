Rokt Named to Fortune Best Workplaces in New York™ 2026

Global ecommerce technology company ranked No. 24 among small and medium businesses

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokt, the leading ecommerce technology company using machine learning and AI to make the shopping experience more relevant to each customer, has been named to the 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces in New York™ list, ranking No. 24 in the small and medium category. The recognition, determined by Great Place To Work® through confidential employee surveys, reflects Rokt's commitment to building a high-performing culture where accountability and flexibility reinforce each other.

Rokt's trusted, scaled network will power more than 10 billion transactions in 2026 across thousands of leading ecommerce businesses. Rokt partners include PayPal, Fanatics, Ulta Beauty, Cineplex. Albertsons, and Macy's.

"This recognition reflects the exceptional team we've built together at Rokt," said Bill Barton, Chief Operating Officer of Rokt. "From traditions like Thankful Thursdays to the way we pair autonomy with accountability, our culture is both a source of pride and a real competitive advantage in attracting and retaining the people driving genuine innovation in ecommerce. When people are truly invested in what they're building, that energy shows up in the work—and ultimately in the results we deliver for our partners."

The Fortune Best Workplaces in New York list is among the most competitive workplace rankings in the country. To earn a spot, companies must first achieve Great Place To Work Certification™, after which rankings are determined entirely by employee feedback collected through Great Place To Work's proprietary Trust Index™ survey. More than 155,000 responses from eligible New York-area employees informed this year's list.

The Best Workplaces in New York list appears in the June/July 2026 issue of Fortune magazine and online at Fortune.com. To be eligible, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™ with at least 10 U.S. employees and be headquartered in New York State or the tri-state metropolitan area.

About Rokt

Rokt is the global leader in ecommerce, unlocking real-time relevance in the moment that matters most — The Transaction Moment™. Rokt's AI Brain and Ecommerce Network powers billions of transactions connecting hundreds of millions of customers, and is trusted to do this by the world's leading companies including Live Nation, Fanatics, Macy's, AMC Theatres, PayPal, Uber, Hulu, Staples, Albertsons and HelloFresh. Headquartered in New York City, Rokt has offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. To learn more, visit Rokt.com.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in New York™

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune Best Workplaces in New York List by surveying more than 155,000 employees at eligible companies across the New York metropolitan area. Rankings are based on confidential employee feedback gathered through the proprietary Trust Index™ survey. Companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™ and headquartered in New York State or the tri-state area to be eligible. The Small and Medium category includes companies with 10 to 999 employees.

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place To Work, a UKG company, is the global authority on workplace culture, bringing 30 years of research and data to help organizations create consistently positive employee experiences. Its proprietary platform and model help companies evaluate and improve culture across every level of the workforce.

About Fortune

Fortune is a global multi-platform media company built on a legacy of trusted, award-winning reporting for those who want to make business better. Independently owned, Fortune covers the world's biggest companies and their leaders alongside the innovators moving business forward.

Rokt Media Contact

Tarana Mehta - SVP Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE ROKT Pte. Ltd.