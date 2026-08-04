Rokt Introduces Brain V4, a New AI Engine for Real-Time Ecommerce Decisioning

New architecture lets Rokt's AI models evolve independently, accelerating innovation across the company's ecommerce platform

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokt, the leading ecommerce technology company using machine learning and AI to make transactions more relevant to each shopper, today announced its new Brain V4. This reengineered AI core underpins Rokt's real-time decisioning engine that determines what a customer sees during the Transaction Moment™, the point at which a customer is completing a purchase.

The Rokt Brain works as the execution core of the Rokt platform. It draws on customer, partner, advertiser, creative, transaction, and contextual data in real time, then applies machine learning, auctions, ranking, and guardrails to decide what content, offer, product recommendation, or experience to show a customer, including the decision to show nothing at all.

"Brain V4 is built around the Transaction Moment, the point when a customer is completing a purchase and, for us, the highest-value moment to reach them," said Claire Southey, Chief AI Officer at Rokt. "Reaching the point where all of our transactions run through this architecture was a real milestone, but I never treated it as a finish line. We're still fine-tuning the system as we build operational maturity and the architecture itself keeps evolving."

Earlier versions of the architecture intermingled product configuration, machine learning features, selection logic, attribution, and identity decisions more tightly, which meant a change in one area often required updates across the rest of the stack. By separating those concerns, Rokt says its product surfaces, business configuration, and real-time decisioning can now evolve independently of one another.

Rokt's trusted, scaled network will power more than 10 billion transactions in 2026 across thousands of leading ecommerce businesses. In 2025, Rokt saw revenues grow to more than $800 million.This news follows Rokt's recent announcements of partnerships with PayPal, Fanatics, Ulta Beauty, Cineplex, Albertsons and Macy's and its recent acquisitions of Canal, mParticle and Aftersell.

About Rokt

Rokt is the global leader in ecommerce, unlocking real-time relevance in the moment that matters most — The Transaction Moment™. Rokt's AI Brain and Ecommerce Network powers billions of transactions connecting hundreds of millions of customers and is trusted to do this by the world's leading companies including Live Nation, Fanatics, Macy's, AMC Theatres, PayPal, Uber, Hulu, Staples, Albertsons and HelloFresh. Headquartered in New York City, Rokt has offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. To learn more, visit Rokt.com.

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SOURCE ROKT Pte. Ltd.