Rokt mParticle Named "Customer Identity Platform of the Year" in 2026 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

9th Annual Program Honors the Marketing, Sales and AdTech Innovators Reshaping How Brands Engage, Convert and Grow

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokt mParticle, the performance customer data platform (CDP) for global enterprises, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the "Customer Identity Platform of the Year" award in the 9th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization tracking innovation across the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry.

The award recognizes mParticle's work in building the identity foundation brands need to turn fragmented customer data into a unified, actionable view of each customer. By connecting identities across channels, devices, and systems, mParticle helps marketing teams personalize more precisely, measure more accurately, and gives AI the complete customer context it needs to make better decisions.

Customer identity is critical to unlocking stronger campaign outcomes. mParticle extends its identity foundation with performance solutions like Match Boost, which improves match rates across Meta, Google Ads, Reddit, the Rokt network, and other media platforms. Its hybrid architecture lets brands bring the privacy-forward identifiers they already use into mParticle, helping them maintain addressability across CTV, programmatic media, and the open web while working alongside their existing technology stack.. Built-in identity observability gives teams visibility to proactively address signal gaps and sustain resilient identity coverage.

"Thank you to MarTech Breakthrough for this recognition of our team's work advancing identity at enterprise scale," said Nick Craig, Head of GTM at mParticle. "Identity is the foundation of performance. When brands can recognize their customers across channels and devices, they build stronger campaigns, activate with greater precision, and make more confident decisions. mParticle gives marketers the trusted customer context they need to turn that foundation into measurable campaign outcomes."

For nearly a decade, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards have served as the definitive benchmark for innovation across the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry. The program recognizes standout companies and solutions spanning the full MarTech stack, from marketing automation and customer experience to AdTech, SalesTech, RevOps, performance marketing, content marketing and beyond. The 2026 program drew thousands of nominations from more than 15 countries, reflecting the scale and pace of transformation reshaping the industry.

"mParticle is a flexible identity platform built for the way enterprises actually run. Identity is no longer just a data problem; it has become a revenue problem. Cookies are gone, signals fragment across every channel, and ad platforms can only spend on customers they can actually recognize," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "mParticle treats identity as a flexible, observable engine, built to turn signal into revenue at an enterprise scale. With Rokt's solution, identity stops being a cost center and starts showing up on the P&L."

About Rokt

Rokt is the global leader in ecommerce, unlocking real-time relevance in the moment that matters most - The Transaction Moment. Rokt's AI Brain and Ecommerce Network powers billions of transactions connecting hundreds of millions of customers, and is trusted to do this by the world's leading companies including Live Nation, Macy's, Fanatics, AMC Theatres, PayPal, Uber, Hulu, Staples, Albertsons and HelloFresh. Headquartered in New York City, Rokt has offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Rokt mParticle, the performance engine built for enterprise marketers, helps brands turn first-party data into measurable campaign outcomes through real-time identity resolution, audience intelligence, and AI-powered performance accelerators. To learn more, visit Rokt.com.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Rokt Media Contact

Tarana Mehta - SVP Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE ROKT Pte. Ltd.