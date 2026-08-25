Rokt Named Finalist for AdExchanger's 2026 AI Innovator Award in Commerce Media

Rokt Brain recognized among the industry's top AI innovations shaping the commerce media landscape

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokt, the leading ecommerce company using machine learning to make the shopping experience more relevant to each customer, today announced that it has been named a finalist for the AdExchanger Awards in the AI Innovator - Commerce Media category. The AdExchanger Awards recognize the technologies, campaigns, and leaders driving measurable impact across the data-driven marketing industry.

Rokt Brain, the company's proprietary AI/ML decisioning architecture, was recognized for its role in helping advertisers reach customers during the Transaction Moment, when purchase intent is highest. Rokt Brain processes billions of transactions to determine which offers, products, or messages a customer sees immediately after checkout. The technology sits at the center of Rokt's platform, which works with brands Macy's, Uber, Fanatics, PayPal and many others.

"Being named an AdExchanger Awards finalist reflects the work our team has put into making AI decisioning integral to the moment it matters most for advertisers, ecommerce partners, and end customers," said Jon Humphrey, SVP & GM, Rokt Ads. "Rokt Brain doesn't just process transactions faster. It decides what a customer actually wants to see, in real time, at the exact point where that decision drives revenue. This recognition from AdExchanger tells us the industry is paying attention to that shift, and we're glad to be part of the conversation about where commerce media goes next."

Finalists across all categories were selected by a panel of judges from leading marketers, publishers, and agencies, based on criteria including innovation, measurable impact, and technical execution.

The winner will be announced at the AdExchanger Awards Gala on September 28 in New York.

About Rokt

Rokt is the global leader in ecommerce, unlocking real-time relevance in the moment that matters most - The Transaction Moment. Rokt's AI Brain and Ecommerce Network powers billions of transactions connecting hundreds of millions of customers, and is trusted to do this by the world's leading companies including Live Nation, Macy's, Fanatics, AMC Theatres, PayPal, Uber, Hulu, Staples, Albertsons and HelloFresh. Headquartered in New York City, Rokt has offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Rokt mParticle, the performance engine built for enterprise marketers, helps brands turn first-party data into measurable campaign outcomes through real-time identity resolution, audience intelligence, and AI-powered performance accelerators. To learn more, visit Rokt.com.

Media Contact:

Tarana Mehta–SVP, Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE ROKT Pte. Ltd.