Rokt Named to Inc. Magazine's Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies--the Inc. 5000

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Rokt, the leading ecommerce marketing platform that helps personalize the transaction moment to increase engagement and sales, was named to its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Rokt is honored to be named to this prestigious list of companies that are shaping the future of business," said Bruce Buchanan, CEO of Rokt. "We're committed to delivering the best, most engaging ecommerce experiences possible for our partners and their customers and this award is a strong validation of our business model, execution, and team."

Rokt has transformed ecommerce in 16 countries by using machine learning to serve up personalized and relevant experiences when consumers are buying online, unlocking the hidden potential in every Transaction Moment™. Companies across retail, travel and leisure, entertainment, food and beverage, subscription services, and other verticals are using the company's tools to drive incremental revenues and offer a better online experience to their customers.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from October 19 to 20, 2021. As always, speakers will include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

About Rokt

Rokt is the global leader in ecommerce technology, powering the Transaction Moment™ of best-in-class companies including Live Nation, Groupon, Staples, Lands' End, Fanatics, GoDaddy, Vistaprint, and HelloFresh. Rokt's mission: To make ecommerce smarter, faster, and better.

Through its proprietary technology, Rokt enables its ecommerce clients to increase brand engagement and unlock new revenues in the Transaction Moment™, allowing them to stay ahead of their competition while delivering a superior and individualized experience for each customer.

Founded in Australia, the company now operates in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Spain, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Japan. Learn more at rokt.com .

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

SOURCE Rokt

Related Links

http://rokt.com

