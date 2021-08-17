Roku to Add AccuWeather NOW Streaming Service to its Lineup of Live Channels

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuWeather Global Weather Center -- AccuWeather NOW™, the newly launched video streaming product from AccuWeather, the proven leader in weather forecast accuracy, is now available on The Roku Channel, the home for free and premium content on the Roku® platform.

The Roku Channel's users can now access AccuWeather's forecasts as well as 24/7, continuous daily programming, dedicated to all things weather, including extreme and natural events, global forecasts, climate and weather-related news impacting our changing world and long-and short-form documentaries through the Live TV Guide available on The Roku Channel.

The AccuWeather NOW streaming service on The Roku Channel features dramatic weather video; stories illuminating the potential impact of forecasted weather on sports, health, travel and other everyday activities; engaging social weather content from popular platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and others; as well as long-form storytelling of major weather events and environmental wonders around the world.

Trusted most by people who care about the weather, the AccuWeather NOW streaming service on Roku meets a growing demand for streaming weather and climate news and content.

"Weather impacts everything we do, and weather news and information are increasingly fascinating to streaming audiences who have a special appreciation for compelling, highly visual content from a trusted source," said AccuWeather Network General Manager Sarah Katt. "We are delighted to join Roku's innovative platform to help drive even more viewer engagement with a universal topic that is top news and top of mind with all audiences everywhere."

AccuWeather's forecasts have a proven statistical superior accuracy backed by more than 125 expert meteorologists as well as AccuWeather's largest amassing of weather data, models, advanced technology, AI, machine learning and its leading-edge proprietary Forecast Engine. The Superior Accuracy of AccuWeather's forecast combined with enhanced communication of weather information, using timely alerting systems, clear language, the best wording and graphics and displays, help people understand how the weather will impact their lives and businesses in order to make better weather-impacted decisions regarding their activities and keep their families safer.

AccuWeather NOW steaming service complements AccuWeather's existing suite of platforms, including its award-winning 24/7 national AccuWeather Network, which already reaches 36 million households with another 1.5 billion people globally accessing AccuWeather forecasts via digital devices, such as desktop and apps, as well as radio, television and newspapers and digital out of home.

About AccuWeather - AccuWeather, recognized and documented as the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings in the world, has saved tens of thousands of lives, prevented hundreds of thousands of injuries and tens of billions of dollars in property damage. With global headquarters in State College, PA and other offices around the world, AccuWeather serves more than 1.5 billion people daily to help them plan their lives and get more out of their day through digital media properties, such as AccuWeather.com and mobile, as well as radio, television, newspapers, and the 24/7 AccuWeather Network channel and AccuWeather NOW streaming service. AccuWeather serves more than half of Fortune 500 companies and thousands of businesses globally. Additionally, AccuWeather produces and distributes news, weather content, and video for more than 180,000 third-party websites. Among AccuWeather's many innovative and award-winning features available free to the public are MinuteCast®, Minute by Minute Forecasts® with Superior Accuracy ™, the patented AccuWeather RealFeel Temperature, and AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes.

Dr. Joel N. Myers, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, established AccuWeather in 1962 and is considered the "father of modern commercial meteorology." Dr. Myers, a leading creative thinker and visionary, has been named "the most accurate man in weather" by The New York Times and one of the top entrepreneurs in American history by Entrepreneur's Encyclopedia of Entrepreneurs.

AccuWeather, RealFeel, MinuteCast, and Minute by Minute Forecasts are all registered trademarks of AccuWeather, Inc. AccuWeather RealFeel Temperature, RealFeel Shade, WinterCast, AccuWeatherIQ, AccuWeather RealImpact Scale, AccuWeather RI, AccuWeather MinuteCast, AccuWeather Network, and Superior Accuracy are all trademarks of AccuWeather, Inc. All other trademarks, product names and logos are the property of their respective owners.

The AccuWeather app for Android phone and tablet users is free at the Google Play store. The AccuWeather iOS app is free at www.AppStore.com. Visit accuweather.com for additional information.

Roku is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

Rhonda Seaton

310.508.0799

Bill Bagley

781.530.6863

[email protected]

SOURCE AccuWeather

Related Links

http://www.accuweather.com

