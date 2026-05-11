ROKU TO SERVE AS THE NORTH AMERICAN STREAMING HOME FOR THE INAUGURAL ENHANCED GAMES

Streaming free on the Roku Sports Channel on May 24th 9pm EST/6pm PST, the first-ever event combines scientific innovation and approved use of performance enhancing substances with elite competition

SAN JOSE, Calif. and NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) becomes the North American streaming home for the inaugural Enhanced Games (NYSE: ENHA) on May 24th at 9pm EST/6pm PST, the two companies announced today. The Enhanced Games are an elite sports competition that aims to celebrate athletic excellence while exploring the limits of human performance. Combining scientific innovation, medically approved performance enhancement usage, and a deep commitment to athlete welfare, the Enhanced Games will be a first-of-its-kind sporting event, available for free on the Roku Sports Channel in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Enhanced Games

Hosted by former NFL player and sports media star Emmanuel Acho, the Enhanced Games will also feature documented longevity expert Bryan Johnson as a Human Enhancement Analyst, in a production twist only the Enhanced Games can deliver. Participating athletes include the legendary Hafþór Júlíus "Thor" Björnsson, known for his role as "The Mountain" on "Game of Thrones," British Olympic medalist Ben Proud, American Olympic medalist Fred Kerley, and Olympic weightlifter Boady Santavy. Deepening the intrigue are Olympic gold medalist swimmer Hunter Armstrong of the U.S. and sprinter Tristan Evelyn of Barbados, who will both take on the field as non-enhanced athletes. The Enhanced Games will take place in a purpose-built 2500 seat venue on the grounds of Resorts World in Las Vegas, with swimming, sprinting, and weightlifting events occurring in one arena. Las Vegas' own The Killers are set to headline the closing ceremonies.

"We look forward to bringing Roku users across North America the excitement and energy of this one-of-a-kind competition," said Joe Franzetta, Head of Sports, Roku. "Congratulations to Enhanced Games on their inaugural event, and we're excited to work together to bring this live event to millions of viewers."

"As a new and innovative live sports property, we are ecstatic to have Roku as our official North American partner," said Maximilian Martin, Chief Executive Officer of Enhanced. "Roku provides us immense reach and helps establish a solid foundation as we aim to revolutionize sports with our inaugural event."

The Enhanced Games endeavor to ensure the athletes' safety through rigorous medical supervision and scientific oversight. Athletes have been monitored under an approved clinical trial for 16 weeks while training in the UAE. All athletes have the autonomy to compete either naturally or through the Enhanced Medical Program (clinical trial). For more details, see www.enhanced.com.

The Enhanced Games is a Van Wagner production in association with Lionsgate Alternative Television.

Roku Sports Channel is available for free through The Roku Channel (no subscription required). The Roku Channel is available on Roku devices and TVs, TheRokuChannel.com, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TVs, Google TVs, and other Android TV OS devices.

About The Roku Channel

Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel is the home of free ad-supported streaming television on Roku, and features a diverse lineup of more than 80,000 on-demand movies and programs, more than 500 live linear television channels, and premium subscription offerings in the U.S. It licenses and distributes content from more than 250 partners and features a growing library of Roku Originals. It is the #2 app on the Roku platform in the U.S. by streaming hours.

About Roku

Roku pioneered streaming on TV. Today, it is the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico by hours streamed (Hypothesis Group, Dec. 2025). Roku connects viewers to the content they love, enables content publishers to build and monetize large audiences through advertising and subscriptions, and provides advertisers with unique capabilities to reach and engage consumers. Roku streaming players and Roku-made TVs are available at major retailers, and licensed Roku TV™ models are sold by leading TV brands in more than 15 countries around the world. Roku also owns and operates The Roku Channel, the home of premium and free entertainment; Howdy, a low-cost subscription service; and Frndly TV, a live TV streaming service. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif., U.S.A.

About Enhanced Group, Inc

Enhanced (NYSE: ENHA) is an elite sports competition and performance products company committed to giving athletes and people alike access to products that optimize their health, performance and recovery. The Enhanced Performance Product line provides consumers access to products, and protocols that optimize health, longevity and vitality. As a premium brand, Enhanced aims to revolutionize and lead the Performance Medicine category.

About The Enhanced Games

The Enhanced Games will champion scientific innovation and integrity in elite sporting competition. Enhanced believes in an objective, evidence-based approach to competition, one that celebrates athletic excellence and unlocks athletes' full potential. The Enhanced Games is not only creating a sporting event that is thrilling for spectators but also a beacon for scientific transparency and athlete welfare. By putting athletes first, it gives them the opportunity to reach their full potential and be compensated accordingly, all while ensuring their safety through rigorous medical supervision and scientific oversight. The inaugural Enhanced Games will take place on May 24, 2026 and will be held at a purpose-built competition complex at Resorts World Las Vegas. The Games will offer unprecedented financial incentives to athletes. For more information about mission of Enhanced, please visit www.enhanced.com

Media Contacts

FOR ENHANCED: Chris Jones

[email protected]

FOR ROKU: Nicole Wilcox

[email protected]

Investor Contact

FOR ENHANCED: Asia Gilbert

[email protected]

SOURCE Enhanced