Roland Berger sees record growth: New Partners and an ambitious growth plan

MUNICH, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roland Berger continues to drive its ambitious growth plans and has elected a total of 17 consultants into the partnership. The elections took place at the twice-yearly global meeting of all Roland Berger Partners, which was held in a completely virtual setting. The company's future growth trajectory was a key discussion point, resulting in the Board of Managing Directors being asked to examine growth options as an independent partnership in all possible directions.

"The pandemic demanded a great deal of Roland Berger and of our clients. Together, we had to leave established realities behind and overcome this unparalleled crisis with new ideas. The colleagues we have promoted are synonymous with this kind of entrepreneurial action. I congratulate them on their appointment to the partnership and look forward to developing our business further with their input," says Stefan Schaible, Global Managing Partner at Roland Berger.

Commenting on the business situation, he adds, "We already returned to dynamic growth in the summer of 2020 and have picked up even more momentum in recent months. Our strategic focus on four innovation topics, together with our inbuilt strengths in restructuring and performance improvement, is having a marked upward effect on our growth in these challenging times. Given our strong business position, the market can definitely expect to hear news about Roland Berger in the coming months. All options for further growth, including acquisitions backed by growth capital, are on the table as we seek to take ourselves to the next level as an independent partnership."

2021 expected to be a record year – Strategic focus on four innovation topics

Roland Berger expects double-digit revenue growth and anticipates a record year for the company in 2021, surpassing the previous best performance of 2019. In the course of a strategic realignment over recent months, the consultancy has positioned itself to be even more globally networked within its industry and functional practice groups and is able to deliver in all areas of expertise consistently worldwide.

Keen to serve four of the most promising topics in the field of sustainable business, Roland Berger has also established four innovation platforms. These are Sustainability & Climate Action, Robust Organization, Smart Mobility and Next Generation Manufacturing. In each of the four fields, dedicated teams support clients on diverse projects ranging from supply chain reorganization to technology strategies to sustainable financing. These teams make their expertise available across the entire consultancy. For example, driven by Roland Berger's own ambition to achieve net zero emissions by 2028, the company includes a climate performance check in with its client projects.

Roland Berger's traditionally strong business in restructuring and performance improvement is enjoying great success in parallel and is also being pushed internationally. Digital activities are now pooled under the new brand name Roland Berger N3XT.

17 new Roland Berger Partners worldwide

The consultants promoted to Partner in Germany are Christoph Burckhart, Hanno Dachwitz, Pascal Lehnen, Caroline Merk, Benjamin Rassler, Steffen Thiel and Hannah Zühlke. In France, Axelle Lemaire and Baptiste Maisonnier join the partnership. Martin Bodewig (USA), Youye Chen (China), Daria Koroleva (Russia), Ralph Mair (Switzerland), Nicola Morzenti (Italy), Chanchai Tanatkatrakul (Thailand), Frederick Van Gysegem (Belgium) and Seunghun Yoo (South Korea) complete the roll call of new Partners at Roland Berger.

Four existing Partners have also been promoted to Senior Partner: Alain Chagnaud, Sébastien Murbach, David Frans and Maria Mikhaylenko.

Roland Berger is the only management consultancy of European heritage with a strong international footprint. As an independent firm, solely owned by our partners, we operate 50 offices in all major markets. Our 2400 employees offer a unique combination of an analytical approach and an empathic attitude. Driven by our values of entrepreneurship, excellence and empathy, we at Roland Berger are convinced that the world needs a new sustainable paradigm that takes the entire value cycle into account. Working in cross-competence teams across all relevant industries and business functions, we provide the best expertise to meet the profound challenges of today and tomorrow.

