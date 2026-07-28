Roland DG Announces North American Launch of the EU2-1000MF, Simplifying High-Output Board Production With Direct-to-Board UV Flatbed Printing

The new EU2-1000MF delivers higher productivity and a more predictable production

workflow for sign and display businesses.

IRVINE, Calif., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roland DG Corporation, the world's leading provider of digital printing solutions, today announced the North American launch of the EU2-1000MF, a next-generation large-format UV flatbed printer designed to simplify rigid media production by enabling efficient, direct-to-board printing in high-output environments.

Boasting a newly developed printhead, advanced user features, and a simplified workflow, Roland DG's new EU2-1000MF large-format UV flatbed printer delivers approximately 1.5 times higher productivity than the previous generation EU-1000MF, making it unbeatable for direct-to-board printing in high-output environments.

Developed for businesses producing signage, retail displays, exhibitions, and interior panels, the EU2-1000MF removes the complexity of traditional roll-to-roll print, laminate and mount workflows. By allowing users to move directly from file to finished board, the new flatbed printer helps reduce manual handling, minimize rework, and deliver a more controlled, reliable production process.

Simplifying Board Production From File to Finished Output

Workflow simplification is at the core of the EU2-1000MF. Direct-to-board UV flatbed printing eliminates multiple production stages associated with roll printing, laminating, and mounting, enabling print businesses to streamline operations while improving consistency and turnaround times.

By reducing labor-intensive steps and material handling, the EU2-1000MF supports a more predictable production workflow, helping operators maintain quality and efficiency even in demanding, high-volume environments.

Built for Production, Designed for Consistency

The EU2-1000MF is engineered for daily, production-scale board printing. Designed to deliver stable output and consistent image quality, it provides a dependable flatbed solution for businesses handling rigid signage, display panels, and decorative applications.

Supporting media sizes up to 48 in. x 96 in. (1,220 mm x 2,440 mm)* and materials up to 3.74 in. (95 mm) thick, the EU2-1000MF accommodates a wide range of rigid substrates, making it suitable for both established flatbed users and screen printers transitioning to digital production.

Higher Output Without Added Complexity

Built with a new high-definition printhead, the EU2-1000MF delivers approximately 1.5 times higher productivity than the previous EU-1000MF, while maintaining image quality and operational approachability. Despite the performance increase, pricing remains unchanged from the outgoing model, offering a clear step forward without disruption.

This balance of higher output and familiar operation enables businesses to increase capacity and efficiency without adding complexity to existing workflows.

"With the EU2-1000MF, we focused on helping print businesses simplify how rigid media work gets done," said Ryugo Nimura, Executive Officer, Global Sales and Marketing Division, Roland DG. "By moving directly from file to finished board, users can reduce manual steps, improve consistency, and increase output – all while maintaining the stable, repeatable quality needed for daily production."

A Complete Flatbed Production System

The EU2-1000MF is positioned as part of a complete production ecosystem, combining a UV flatbed printer optimized for rigid and thick materials with VersaWorks 7 RIP software for organized, accurate and repeatable output, new E-US inks that deliver controlled running costs and stable performance, and Roland DG service and warranty support designed for production environments. Together, these elements provide print businesses with a reliable, end-to-end solution for efficient board production.

The EU2-1000MF is available now in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America through authorized Roland DGA dealers.

To learn more about the new EU2-1000MF, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/eu2-1000mf.

* The default setting is 44 in. x 96 in. (1,120 mm × 2,440 mm), and it can be expanded to 48 in. x 96 in. (1,220 mm x 2,440 mm) by a service engineer.

About Roland DG

Roland DG empowers creators and businesses worldwide to Make Your Mark with more than four decades of delivering reliable, innovative digital imaging technology. The company provides advanced solutions that combine hardware, software, supplies, and service to help customers build successful businesses and produce work they are proud to stand behind. Roland DG's inkjet printers, integrated printer/cutters, milling machines, and other digital fabrication technologies enable applications ranging from signage and interior décor to personalized products and industrial customization. Serving print professionals, manufacturers, entrepreneurs, and makers across industries, the company enables high-mix, on-demand production and enhances performance through connected, cloud-based solutions. Through innovation, craftsmanship and partnership, Roland DG pioneers new ways for customers to be successful with digital technology. To learn more about Roland DG or the complete line of Roland DG products, visit https://www.rolanddg.com/en.

About Roland DG Americas

Roland DGA serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution, and service arm of Roland DG Corporation. Founded in 1981, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan empowers creators and businesses worldwide to Make Your Mark using innovative digital imaging solutions that turn ideas into positive impact. Combining hardware, software, services, and supplies, Roland DG is a global leader in wide-format inkjet printers for sign, textile, industrial, interior design, personalization, and vehicle graphics markets; engravers for awards, giftware and signage; photo impact printers for direct part marking; and milling machines for dental CAD/CAM, parts manufacturing and medical industries. Uniquely designed for high-mix, on-demand production, Roland DG solutions enable print professionals, manufacturers, and entrepreneurs in a variety of industries to elevate their level of craftsmanship, productivity, and profitability. To learn more about Roland DG Americas or the complete Roland DGA product lineup, visit https://www.rolanddga.com.

SOURCE Roland DGA