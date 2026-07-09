Three Roland DG Products Win 2026 PRINTING United Alliance Pinnacle Awards

IRVINE, Calif., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roland DG, a leading manufacturer of wide-format inkjet printers, printer/cutters, and other advanced digital devices, has announced that three of its products have received prestigious 2026 Pinnacle Awards from the PRINTING United Alliance: Dimense Media in the Non-Output – Media/Non-PVC category; ECO-UV EUV-H Inks in the Non-Output – Digital Inks/UV category; and Roland DG Connect Designer in the Non-Output – Software/Web-Based Design, Personalization, or Product Building category.

The PRINTING United Alliance has honored three Roland DG products with 2026 Pinnacle Awards, recognizing their excellence in technology and innovation within the printing industry. Shown in the photo above are the award-winning Roland DG products: Roland DG Connect Designer (Non-Output - Software/Web-Based Design category), ECO-UV EUV-H Inks (Non-Output - Digital Inks/UV category), and Dimense Media (Non-Output - Media/Non-PVC category).

Presented annually, the Pinnacle Awards recognize excellence in technology and product innovation within the printing industry, highlighting advancements that contribute to industry growth and the impact these award-winning companies have on shaping the future of printing. In making its selections for the 2026 competition, a panel of experts evaluated a total of 71 product entries, awarding 25 Output winners, 32 Non-Output winners, and 14 Technology winners.

"The Pinnacle Awards showcase the creativity, technical achievement, and forward-thinking vision that continue to advance print and create new opportunities for growth," said Printing United Alliance Program Administrator Lindsay Ferrari. "This year's winners demonstrate an exceptional commitment to solving real-world challenges, improving performance, and pushing the boundaries of what's possible. We congratulate each recipient for their contributions and for helping shape the future of our industry."

Dimense Media, which won a Pinnacle Award in the Media/Non-PVC category, is an innovative, digitally printable substrate designed to bring out the best in Roland DG's Dimense DA-640 – a revolutionary dimensional surface printer that makes it easy and cost-effective to create uniquely textured wallcoverings, fine art, signage, retail displays, packaging, and more. In addition to being PVC-free and environmentally friendly, the proprietary composition of Dimense media allows for a unique chemical interaction with Dimense water-based inks and the DA-640's heater. This allows the user to control the media's surface structure through this one-of-a-kind technology rather than building up layers of ink, resulting in richer textured finishes with stunning embossing depths of up to 2 mm.

EUV-H ink, the winner of a Pinnacle Award in the Digital Inks/UV category, is a new UV hard ink that's compatible with existing Roland DG VersaObject™ MO Series benchtop flatbeds as well as the company's new RC-300 Series cylindrical printers and the IO-300 industrial UV flatbed (slated for launch in the second half of 2026). The latest edition to Roland DG's ECO-UV ink family, EUV-H meets strict safety requirements, is low odor, and delivers superior durability and adhesion when printed on challenging surfaces like glass and metal, making it unbeatable for product customization, personalization, and manufacturing.

Roland DG Connect Designer, a Pinnacle Award winner in the Software/Web-based Design, Personalization, or Product Building category, is a user-friendly, cloud-based online application that simplifies professional print design, making it accessible to users of all experience levels – even those with little or no prior design software experience. It enables customers to quickly transform creative ideas into seamless, production-ready printing workflows that integrate directly with Roland DG's VersaWorks® RIP software and printing devices. The core version of Roland DG Connect Designer is available at no charge to all Roland DG Connect accounts.

"We are excited and honored to see these outstanding Roland DG products win 2026 Pinnacle Awards," said Dan Burmeister, CEO/President of Roland DG Americas. "As a company that prides itself on continuous innovation, Roland DGA is dedicated to supplying products that allow users to optimize output quality, increase productivity, and maximize profitability. We will remain committed to providing exciting new technologies that help print professionals exceed the expectations of their customers and take their operations to the next level."

To learn more about this year's Pinnacle Award-winning Roland DG products, or the complete Roland DGA product line, visit https://www.rolanddga.com. For more information on the PRINTING United Alliance, or to view a full list of 2026 Pinnacle Award winners, visit https://pinnacleawards.printing.org.

About Roland DG

Roland DG empowers creators and businesses worldwide to Make Your Mark with more than four decades of delivering reliable, innovative digital imaging technology. The company provides advanced solutions that combine hardware, software, supplies, and service to help customers build successful businesses and produce work they are proud to stand behind. Roland DG's inkjet printers, integrated printer/cutters, milling machines, and other digital fabrication technologies enable applications ranging from signage and interior décor to personalized products and industrial customization. Serving print professionals, manufacturers, entrepreneurs, and makers across industries, the company enables high-mix, on-demand production and enhances performance through connected, cloud-based solutions. Through innovation, craftsmanship and partnership, Roland DG pioneers new ways for customers to be successful with digital technology. To learn more about Roland DG or the complete line of Roland DG products, visit https://www.rolanddg.com/en.

About Roland DG Americas

Roland DGA serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution, and service arm of Roland DG Corporation. Founded in 1981, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan empowers creators and businesses worldwide to Make Your Mark using innovative digital imaging solutions that turn ideas into positive impact. Combining hardware, software, services, and supplies, Roland DG is a global leader in wide-format inkjet printers for sign, textile, industrial, interior design, personalization, and vehicle graphics markets; engravers for awards, giftware and signage; photo impact printers for direct part marking; and milling machines for dental CAD/CAM, parts manufacturing and medical industries. Uniquely designed for high-mix, on-demand production, Roland DG solutions enable print professionals, manufacturers, and entrepreneurs in a variety of industries to elevate their level of craftsmanship, productivity, and profitability. To learn more about Roland DGA or Roland DGA's complete product line, visit https://www.rolanddga.com.

SOURCE Roland DGA