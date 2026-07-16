Coach USA/Perfect Body Wraps 25 Buses in World Cup-Themed Graphics for National and Regional Brands

Using two Roland DG TrueVis XP-640 printers running up to 16 hours a day, the New Jersey facility turned around soccer-themed bus wraps for Lay's, Kalshi, Buchanan's Deluxe, and other advertisers ahead of matches at nearby MetLife Stadium.

IRVINE, Calif., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With MetLife Stadium hosting several of this year's FIFA World Cup matches, including the final, Coach USA's Perfect Body service and maintenance center in North Bergen, New Jersey, has spent the past two months at the center of the tournament's advertising rush. To date, the facility has designed, printed, and installed World Cup-themed wraps on 25 Coach USA buses for brands including Lay's Bandwagon, Kalshi, Buchanan's Deluxe, VisitNJ.org, and WorldCupAct.org.

Above is one of the 25 World-Cup-themed bus wraps Coach USA/Perfect Body printed and installed over the past two months for brands such as Lay's Bandwagon, Kalshi, Buchanan's Deluxe, VisitNJ.org, and WorldCupAct.org. The vibrant, detailed wraps were produced on advanced Roland DG TrueVis XP-640 high-speed wide-format inkjet printers.

The work builds on a decision Perfect Body general manager Bernhard Obry made last year to bring the company's digital printing and graphics work in-house. That move gave Coach USA/Perfect Body the ability to design and install its own bus wraps and, in partnership with advertising agency Interstate Outdoors, offer sponsored bus wraps as an additional revenue stream. With Perfect Body's proximity to MetLife Stadium, the timing lined up with the World Cup.

"The World Cup has its own 'microeconomy,'" noted Obry. "There are a lot of industries affected by having the games here, and obviously transportation and advertising are two of the big ones. We've been fortunate to have graphics work come our way via our parent company, Coach USA, who is contracted to provide shuttle service for the games, as well as through Interstate Outdoors."

Obry and his team of 35 employees work out of a 45,000 square-foot facility – essentially the size of a small Walmart – that is large enough to house 30 buses. Outfitted with all the equipment needed to repair Class 8 vehicles along with two 60-foot spray booths and a state-of-the-art mixing room, the facility is also home to the Perfect Body Print Lab, which Obry manages as well. With Coach USA providing the shuttle services for the area's World Cup matches, and Perfect Body providing World-Cup themed bus wraps for clients seeking to promote their companies or products, the facility has been extraordinarily busy over the last couple of months. The productivity and reliability of the Perfect Body Print Lab's two Roland DG TrueVis XP-640 high-speed wide-format printers has been crucial for keeping up with the increased demand and delivering quality graphic results.

According to Obry, Coach USA/Perfect Body began planning for the World Cup in late March, meeting with the company's primary supplier, Letra Sign, and stocking up on media and other materials needed for printing and installing the wraps. "Letra also helped us secure ink in large supply – for example, the eco-solvent ink required to print 10 Lays Bandwagon bus wraps in the brand's signature yellow," he said. "It's not like you can use a base yellow – they're all gradient, high-definition images. I think I temporarily cornered the market on yellow ink."

Obry explains that the full-size Coach USA buses run their regular commuter routes, after which they are used as shuttles for the rest of day as the World Cup games are taking place. The streets near the stadium are closed to normal traffic during the games.

"These buses are revenue-generation machines, so quick turnaround on the bus wraps are vital," said Obry. "We've been running our TrueVis XP-640 printers 16 hours a day for the past eight weeks, fitting in our normal workload between the World Cup wraps. I also brought on six outside contractors to help us install the wraps."

To complete all the World Cup bus wraps on time, Perfect Body runs on a tight schedule, printing the graphics two or three sets ahead of what's being installed and starting the installation process the minute a bus is off the road and ready.

"We've been extremely satisfied with the print speed and color matching capabilities of our Roland DG inkjet printers," Obry added. "Our production has gone very smoothly."

To date, Perfect Body has wrapped 15 buses with soccer-themed graphics for WorldCupAct.org, Kalshi, VisitNJ.org, and Buchanan's Deluxe, as well as 10 buses for Lay's Bandwagon. Over this same time period, the company has also printed and installed bus wraps for Broadway's "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" and for the 250th celebration of the founding of the United States for the Department of Transportation, while keeping up with its normal graphics work for Coach USA's fleet.

"With our work for this year's World Cup nearing its end, we're getting ready to return to a more normal schedule and continue providing great service to our clients." said Obry. "Next up will be removing the 25 World Cup-themed wraps, detailing the buses, rewrapping them with new graphics, and getting them back on the road as quickly as we can turn them around."

To learn more about Coach USA/Perfect Body, visit https://www.coachusa.com. For more information Roland DG's wide-format printers, printer/cutters, and other innovative digital devices, visit https://www.rolanddga.com.

About Roland DG

Roland DG empowers creators and businesses worldwide to Make Your Mark with more than four decades of delivering reliable, innovative digital imaging technology. The company provides advanced solutions that combine hardware, software, supplies, and service to help customers build successful businesses and produce work they are proud to stand behind. Roland DG's inkjet printers, integrated printer/cutters, milling machines, and other digital fabrication technologies enable applications ranging from signage and interior décor to personalized products and industrial customization. Serving print professionals, manufacturers, entrepreneurs, and makers across industries, the company enables high-mix, on-demand production and enhances performance through connected, cloud-based solutions. Through innovation, craftsmanship and partnership, Roland DG pioneers new ways for customers to be successful with digital technology. To learn more about Roland DG or the complete line of Roland DG products, visit https://www.rolanddg.com/en.

About Roland DG Americas

Roland DGA serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution, and service arm of Roland DG Corporation. Founded in 1981, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan empowers creators and businesses worldwide to Make Your Mark using innovative digital imaging solutions that turn ideas into positive impact. Combining hardware, software, services, and supplies, Roland DG is a global leader in wide-format inkjet printers for sign, textile, industrial, interior design, personalization, and vehicle graphics markets; engravers for awards, giftware and signage; photo impact printers for direct part marking; and milling machines for dental CAD/CAM, parts manufacturing and medical industries. Uniquely designed for high-mix, on-demand production, Roland DG solutions enable print professionals, manufacturers, and entrepreneurs in a variety of industries to elevate their level of craftsmanship, productivity, and profitability. To learn more about Roland DGA or Roland DGA's complete product line, visit https://www.rolanddga.com.

SOURCE Roland DGA