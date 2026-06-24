Roland DGA Corporation Expands Support for Latin America and Caribbean Regions with New Bogotá Dental Facility

The new Bogotá, Colombia facility strengthens Roland DGA's long-standing commitment to dental professionals and partners across the region.

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roland DGA Corporation, a leader in dental milling technology and maker of the DGSHAPE DWX series, has announced the opening of a dedicated dental facility in Bogotá, Colombia. The new location will support Roland DGA's growing network of customers and authorized resellers throughout Latin America and the Caribbean (LAR).

Left to right in photo: Roland DGA Dental Product Manager Juan Molina, Roland DGA Latin American Sales Manager Cesar Zeron, DGSHAPE Global President Junichi Toyama, Roland DGA Dental Marketing Manager Lisa Aguirre, and Roland DGA Dental Business Manager Jimmy Ruiz at Roland DGA’s new Imagination Center in Bogota, Colombia.

For more than a decade, Roland DGA has worked closely with dental labs, clinicians, dental professionals, and reseller partners across the region. The opening of this facility represents the next step in that commitment, bringing local technical support, hands-on training, and faster access to service resources closer to the people who rely on DGSHAPE DWX technology every day.

"This new facility reflects our long-term commitment to the dental community across Latin America and the Caribbean," said Jimmy Ruiz, Roland DGA Dental Business Manager. "We're not just providing milling machines; we are supporting the people behind it. Our goal is to help our customers and partners succeed with reliable service, education, and local support they can trust and count on."

The Bogotá facility is designed to support Roland DGSHAPE's full lineup of dental milling solutions, including the DGSHAPE DWX-53DC, DWX-53D, DWX-52Di Plus, and DWX-43W.

In addition to technical support and services, the facility will provide educational training for resellers and end users. By establishing a stronger local presence, Roland DGA aims to help reduce downtime and keep dental professionals focused on delivering exceptional patient care.

The investment also reflects Roland DGA's confidence in the continued growth of digital dentistry workflows throughout Latin America and the Caribbean as well as its commitment to remaining a trusted long-term partner for the region's dental community.

About Roland DG Americas and DGSHAPE Americas

Roland DGA Corporation serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution and service arm for Roland DG Corporation and its subsidiary, DGSHAPE. Founded in 1981, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan is a worldwide leader in wide-format inkjet printers, engravers, photo impact printers and CNC milling machines. DGSHAPE Americas is the Roland DGA dental business group dedicated to the DGSHAPE line of products, most notable as a market leader in dental milling machines. To learn more about Roland DGA Corporation and DGSHAPE Americas, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/dental.

SOURCE Roland DGA