Roland DGA to Showcase New TrueVIS XG-640 Wide-Format Printer/Cutter and Co-Sponsor WrapsLIVE Vehicle Wrap Competition at SEMA Show 2025

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Roland DGA, a leading provider of wide-format inkjet printers, printer/cutters, vinyl cutters, and other innovative digital devices, will be showcasing its advanced imaging technologies and co-sponsoring day three of the WrapsLIVE event and vehicle wrap demonstration in the WrapGlove booth (#50241) at SEMA Show 2025, taking place November 4-7, in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Shown above is one of the vehicle wrap designs the WrapGlove team will use when wrapping a Tesla Model Y during live demonstrations at SEMA Show 2025. The wraps will be printed on a Roland DG TrueVIS XG-640 wide-format printer/cutter using DAF Fedrigoni media.

Attendees of this important automotive industry event can see the new Roland DG TrueVIS XG-640 wide-format printer/cutter and experience the incredibly vibrant, detailed graphics this state-of-the-art inkjet produces by visiting the DAF Products booth (12418, North Hall), where it will be on display. DAF Products, a top media manufacturer, co-sponsor of WrapsLIVE Competition, will also be supplying Fedrigoni media to be used by competitors throughout the event.

The three-day WrapsLIVE Competition will feature some of the world's top vehicle wrap specialists competing in a series of timed, wrap-related tasks and challenges. Results will be judged by a panel of industry experts, including a new "Leading Expert Judge" each day. On day three, DAF Products and Fedrigoni Self Adhesives will team up with WrapGlove and Roland DGA, providing printed graphics on DAF Fedrigoni media for the WrapGlove crew to use in wrapping a Tesla Model Y during a live demonstration.

Roland DG's TrueVIS XG-640 inkjet, featured at SEMA 2025 and used in the WrapsLIVE competition, is the company's most advanced and productive wide-format printer/cutter to date. Combining blazing fast print speeds with unrivaled TrueVIS print quality and color, the easy-to-use, ultra-reliable XG-640 is the ultimate solution for creating eye-catching vehicle wraps, as well as stunning signs, posters, labels, decals, SEG displays, and more.

"We're thrilled about displaying our flagship XG-640 printer/cutter at the 2025 SEMA Show, partnering with great companies like DAF and WrapGlove, and serving as a co-sponsor of WrapsLIVE," said Roland DGA President Dan Burmeister. "As one of the largest automotive industry events in the world, SEMA is the perfect venue to highlight Roland DG digital printing technology and show attendees why our cutting-edge devices are unbeatable for vehicle wrap production and many other applications."

DAF Products is equally enthusiastic about teaming up with Roland DGA at SEMA 2025. "We are excited to showcase Roland DGA's cutting-edge printing technology in our booth at this year's SEMA Show," said Joe Palmer, Vice President at DAF Products, Inc. "Their innovation and quality align perfectly with our commitment to delivering high-performance materials to the automotive, commercial wrap, and restyling markets. Together, we're demonstrating how premium substrates with industry-leading print and ink technologies can elevate vehicle customization to the next level."

To learn more about Roland DGA or its complete product line, visit https://www.rolanddga.com.

About Roland DG Americas

Roland DGA serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution, and service arm for Roland DG Corporation. Founded in 1981, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan is a worldwide leader in wide-format inkjet printers for the sign, apparel, textile, interior design, personalization, and vehicle graphics markets; engravers for awards, giftware and ADA signage; photo impact printers for direct part marking; and 3D printers and CNC milling machines for the dental CAD/CAM, rapid prototyping, part manufacturing and medical industries.

