Roland Foods, LLC Initiates A Voluntary Recall Of Roland Red Lumpfish Caviar And Roland Black Lumpfish Caviar Due To Possible Health Risk

News provided by

Roland Foods, LLC

Sep 20, 2019, 21:32 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Roland Foods, LLC of New York, New York is initiating a voluntary recall of its red and black lumpfish caviar products, which were manufactured at Ora ehf in Iceland, because they have the potential to be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness or death. Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

(PRNewsfoto/Roland Foods, LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Roland Foods, LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Roland Foods, LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Roland Foods, LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Roland Foods, LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Roland Foods, LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Roland Foods, LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Roland Foods, LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Roland Foods, LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Roland Foods, LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Roland Foods, LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Roland Foods, LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Roland Foods, LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Roland Foods, LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Roland Foods, LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Roland Foods, LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Roland Foods, LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Roland Foods, LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Roland Foods, LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Roland Foods, LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Roland Foods, LLC) (PRNewsfoto/Roland Foods, LLC) (PRNewsfoto/Roland Foods, LLC) (PRNewsfoto/Roland Foods, LLC) (PRNewsfoto/Roland Foods, LLC) (PRNewsfoto/Roland Foods, LLC) (PRNewsfoto/Roland Foods, LLC) (PRNewsfoto/Roland Foods, LLC) (PRNewsfoto/Roland Foods, LLC) (PRNewsfoto/Roland Foods, LLC)

Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.

The Red Lumpfish Caviar and Black Lumpfish Caviar, sold in glass jars, were distributed nationwide to retailers and foodservice distributors across the United States.  The UPC code is located on the back of the label, under the bar code.

The following products are subject to the voluntary recall:

Affected Product





Product Name

Roland® Black Caviar
Whole Grain
Lumpfish

Roland® Black
Caviar Whole Grain
Lumpfish

Roland® Black Caviar
Whole Grain
Lumpfish

Roland® Black Caviar
Whole Grain
Lumpfish

Item #

20002

20004

20020

20040

Batch #

206

J018803, J019622, J020834

226

223

Pack Size

2x48/2 oz

48/2 oz

2x24/3.5 oz

12X12 oz

UPC #s





Item UPC

41224200029

41224200029

41224200203

41224200401

Outside Case UPC

10041224200026

10041224200040

10041224200200

10041224200408

Carton Markings





Product Name

Roland Caviar

Roland Caviar

Roland Caviar

Roland Caviar

Item #

20002

20004

20020

20040

Batch #

206

J018803, J019622, J020834

226

223

UPC #

10041224200026

10041224200040

10041224200200

10041224200408

Other Relevant Info

 This product is sold as 2 cases tie wrapped together

This is a repack therefore product UPC is different than item #

This product is sold as 2 cases tie wrapped together

Affected Product





Product Name

Roland® Red Caviar
Whole Grain
Lumpfish

Roland® Red Caviar
Whole Grain
Lumpfish

Roland® Red Caviar
Whole Grain
Lumpfish

Roland® Red Caviar
Whole Grain
Lumpfish

Item #

20202

20204

20220

20240

Batch #

154, 155

J018821, J020767

168

175

Pack Size

2x48/2 oz

48/2 oz

2x24/3.5 oz

12x12 oz

UPC #s





Item UPC

41224202023

41224202023

41224202207

41224202405

Outside Case UPC

10041224202020

10041224202044

10041224202204

10041224202402

Carton Markings





Product Name

Roland Caviar

Roland Caviar

Roland Caviar

Roland Caviar

Item #

20202

20202

20220

20240

Batch #

154, 155

J018821, J020767

168

175

UPC #

10041224202020

10041224202044

10041224202204

10041224202402

Other Relevant Info

This is sold as 2 cases tie wrapped together

This is a repack therefore product UPC is different than item #

This is sold as 2 cases tie wrapped together 

No other sizes or lots of red and black caviar or Roland® products are affected by this voluntary recall.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing found that the product experienced a processing issue.

Production and distribution of the product has been suspended as FDA and the company continue their investigation as to the source of the problem.

Consumers can visit our website at www.rolandfoods.com, or contact our 24-Hour Consumer Hotline  at 800.221.4030 ext. 222 for further information about this voluntary recall and for further instructions. 

SOURCE Roland Foods, LLC

Related Links

http://www.rolandfoods.com

You just read:

Roland Foods, LLC Initiates A Voluntary Recall Of Roland Red Lumpfish Caviar And Roland Black Lumpfish Caviar Due To Possible Health Risk

News provided by

Roland Foods, LLC

Sep 20, 2019, 21:32 ET