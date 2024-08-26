Roland S. Martin Offers 12-Year-Old Democratic Activist Knowa De Baraso His Own Show on Black Star Network

WASHINGTON, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark initiative to nurture the next generation of journalists and activists, Roland S. Martin, acclaimed journalist and founder of Black Star Network, has proudly announced that 12-year-old content creator and political activist, Knowa De Baraso, will be given his own show on the network. Known for his articulate activism, Knowa's new show on Black Star Network aims to reshape how young people engage with political issues.

Following a viral debate at the DNC with My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, Knowa approached Martin for a photo. Unbeknownst to him, Roland was live while broadcasting from the Democratic National Convention. Impressed by Knowa's eloquence and depth, Martin made the surprising offer. This initiative underscores Martin's commitment to elevating young voices that are critical to our political discourse.

"As Knowa was talking, I knew he had 'it," Martin said. "He has the excitement, energy and smarts to hold his own, and I'm excited to see what he will do on Black Star Network."

Knowa posted on X, formally known as Twitter, the next day: "Thank you, @rolandsmartin. I'm excited to go forward with what we have planned."

Knowa's upcoming show will combine interviews, commentary, and in-depth reporting, focusing on issues crucial to young activists and the Black community at large.

About Black Star Network: Founded by Roland S. Martin in 2021, the Black Star Network is dedicated to delivering impactful news and content directly aligned with the needs and interests of the Black community. It stands as a beacon for unfiltered news, comprehensive analysis, and influential commentary.

For more information, please visit www.blackstarnetwork.com.

SOURCE Black Star Network