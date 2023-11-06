Rolando De Gracia joins Concora Credit as Head of Cobrand Partnerships

News provided by

Concora Credit Inc

06 Nov, 2023, 08:30 ET

BEAVERTON, Ore., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rolando De Gracia has joined Concora Credit as the Head of Cobrand Partnerships.  Rolando brings deep experience to the company as it looks to expand its credit card servicing business, which now includes Acima Classic Credit, Indigo, Milestone, Destiny, and Earniva Mastercard programs. In his new role, De Gracia will be working to partner with new cobrand partners and expanding distribution opportunities for the existing programs.       

Continue Reading

"We are excited to hire an exceptional talent like Rolando to head our cobranded partnership business," said Bruce Weinstein, President and CEO of Concora Credit Inc. 'He has a history of success in building cobrand relationships, which will help us capitalize on the opportunity available in the non-prime credit card space.'

"I am excited to join Concora Credit,' said Rolando De Gracia. "With a strong balance sheet, underwriting expertise, and exceptional talent, create an opportunity for partners to grow their sales and reach more customers. Concora Credit has the servicing scale and the credibility in the marketplace to succeed in the cobrand space."

About Concora Credit Inc.
A single purpose guides Concora Credit:  to help non-prime consumers Do More with Credit. Through its credit servicing activities for issuing banks, the company has helped millions of consumers access credit through Private Label and General Purpose Credit Card programs designed for consumers with less-than-perfect credit. Concora Credit is the company of choice for merchants looking to offer greater access to credit for their customers because our flexibility delivers better outcomes at the point of sale and beyond. We see a bright future for consumers through our simple proposition that is best expressed in two words:  Do More.

Do More with Concora Credit

SOURCE Concora Credit Inc

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.