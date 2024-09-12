As the Official Pretzel Sponsor of the NFL, Rold Gold ® is giving fans a chance to win weekly prizes now through December 7 including a $1,000 grocery store shopping spree for gameday essentials

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It is officially football season, and fans are gearing up to cheer their favorite team to victory including stocking up on their favorite gameday snacks. This year, Rold Gold ®, the Official Pretzel Sponsor of the NFL, is offering the chance to win a VIP (very important pretzel) experience through the ultimate grocery spree sweepstakes.

ROLD GOLD® TEAMS UP WITH JERRY RICE TO HELP FANS SCORE BIG THIS FOOTBALL SEASON

Now through December 7, one lucky pretzel lover can win big with a $1,000 grocery store spree for themselves and a guest, accompanied by legendary former NFL wide receiver Jerry Rice to coach them on their prize-lined path to gameday chow victory and autograph an item of their choosing. In addition to the grand prize winner, fans can enter daily for a chance to win weekly NFLShop.com e-gift cards, with the gift card value increasing throughout the season, to purchase official swag for their team.

Simply head to the grocery store, grab your favorite Rold Gold Pretzels and visit JustAddGold.com to find the official rules and enter.

"For me, having the right gameday snacks is important, so I am excited to work with Rold Gold to help others get ready for football this fall," said Rice. "I am looking forward to coaching one lucky winner on shopping strategies and 'plays' to help their ultimate grocery spree be touchdown-worthy."

Rold Gold is helping fans snack in style with the return of its limited-edition NFL Team Bags. Team-inspired packaging for the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles along with new designs for the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers are available in 16 oz Rold Gold Tiny Twist Team bags in select stores across the Northeast.

"We know pretzel lovers like to celebrate life's simple pleasures, including gathering around a snack bowl on gameday," Kristin Kroepfl, vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay said. "As the Official Pretzel Sponsor of the NFL, Rold Gold is dedicated to fostering football fandom by rolling out these new and engaging ways for snackers to support their favorite team all season long."

For more than 100 years, Rold Gold has perfected the art of pretzel making. With their unique flavor and crispy texture, their pretzels are not only ideal for gameday but any snacking moment. Made with high-quality ingredients and baked to perfection, Rold Gold can be enjoyed as is or for dipping, from cheese spreads to hummus, to take snacking to a whole new level.

To learn more about Rold Gold and the new grocery store shopping spree sweepstakes, follow along on Instagram, X and Facebook.

About Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America is the $25 billion net sales convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP). For decades, Frito-Lay's portfolio of beloved products has brought smiles to millions of families across the world, including Fritos® corn chips, Lay's® and Ruffles® potato chips, Doritos® and Tostitos® tortilla chips and branded dips, Cheetos® snacks, Stacy's® pita chips, PopCorners® air popped snacks and SunChips® multigrain snacks. The company operates more than 40 manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, along with a vast distribution network that services over 315,000 retail customers weekly through its direct-store-delivery model. Through pep+ (PepsiCo Positive), Frito-Lay is committed to creating positive change for the planet and people. Learn more about Frito-Lay at FritoLay.com, on X (@FritoLay), on Instagram (@FritoLay) and on Facebook (FritoLay).

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.



Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

SOURCE Frito-Lay North America