Roll A Shade Launches New Logo Rebrand

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roll A Shade is thrilled to announce the launch of its newly rebranded logo. This rebrand signifies an exciting opportunity to enhance the visibility of its diverse product offerings across commercial and residential markets.

Roll A Shade specializes in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of manual and motorized window shade solutions for both interior and exterior spaces. Committed to providing efficiency, occupant comfort, and exceptional customer service, Roll A Shade serves customers across North America with a focus on quality and innovation.

The rebranding initiative is designed to reflect Roll A Shade's continued growth and its mission to better align its product channels and architectural solutions with customer needs. This effort will create greater synergy with MDC Interior Solutions, the parent company of Roll A Shade, enhancing their ability to highlight interior product innovations for diverse clients.

Gary Rothschild, CEO of MDC Interior Solutions states, "This rebrand represents an important evolution for Roll A Shade, as we aim to better connect with our customers and showcase the breadth of our solutions. It's the next step that reinforces our commitment to delivering excellence in the window treatments industry."

Zulema Orozco, Marketing Manager of Roll A Shade, shares, "Roll A Shade is thrilled to take this next step in the new logo rebrand. This rebrand signifies growth as we continue highlighting window shade products for our customers and furthering our ability to deliver quality and comfort."

The logo rebrand is part of Roll A Shade's ongoing commitment to staying at the forefront of the industry while enhancing its ability to serve customers with the most innovative and efficient window treatment solutions.

For more information about Roll A Shade and its comprehensive range of products, please visit www.rollashade.com.

About Roll A Shade

Roll A Shade® is the leading manufacturer of quality window treatments providing efficiency and occupant comfort across North America for over 35 years. Roll A Shade manufactures, installs, and services commercial and residential window shade products. Roll A Shade specializes in manual and motorized shades for interior and exterior spaces offering a convenient solution with its single point of contact, facilities support, and in-house printing services.

About MDC Interior Solutions .

MDC Interior Solutions has been a trusted provider of interior design solutions to the commercial market for over 50 years. Headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Glendale Heights, MDC is consistently delivering value added products and services to enhance their product portfolio, including performance wallcoverings, acoustic solutions, digital, textiles, sustainable materials, specialty finishes and decorative accessories.

Media Contact

Zulema Orozco

Marketing Manager, Roll A Shade

[email protected]

SOURCE Roll A Shade