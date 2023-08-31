ROLL-A-SHADE LAUNCHES NEW SOLAR ZIPSHADE

News provided by

Roll-A-Shade

31 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roll-A-Shade announces the launch of the new Solar ZipShade.

The Solar ZipShade is an innovative exterior shade system that utilizes solar power to autonomously control the screen. It contains a solar cell on the front of the head box that provides energy for its operations. The absence of wiring for the motor makes installation simpler, as it eliminates the need for electrical work. This saves time and resources during setup.

Continue Reading
Solar ZipShade, exterior shade
Solar ZipShade, exterior shade
Roll-A-Shade Solar Zipshade
Roll-A-Shade Solar Zipshade

Steve Williams, the President of Roll-A-Shade, looks forward to what the product can bring to customers. Williams states, "Our Exterior Solar Recharged ZipShade is the next step in the blend of innovation and efficiency. Whether it is for comfort on a patio or for superior performance on the exterior of a window, the flexibility of not needing power is a game changer."

Ismael Morris, Roll-A-Shade's Product Manager, is excited to expand Roll-A-Shade's ZipShade line and add a solar exterior product. "It's the next evolution of Exterior Window Covers," states Morris, "It's a quick process to install; no wires are needed for power."

Roll-A-Shade is excited to launch the new Solar ZipShade. This innovative product offers convenient and energy-efficient shading solutions. Its solar-powered features enhance the outdoor experience by providing adjustable shading and contributing to an eco-friendly atmosphere.

About Roll-A-Shade

Roll-A-Shade is the leading manufacturer of quality window treatments. Roll-A-Shade manufactures, installs, and services products, providing support to franchisees, architects, and contractors in the building industry for over 35 years. Roll-A-Shade specializes in manual and motorized shades for interior and exterior spaces. 

Marketing Manager
Zulema Orozco
[email protected]

Contact: Zulema Orozco 
Phone: (951) 459-0310
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.rollashade.com

SOURCE Roll-A-Shade

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.